In Cam’s shadow, Caylin Newton building his own reputation at Auburn

“I’ve just been so impressed with his attitude, his physicality, and really probably more than anything his want-to,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said of Caylin last week. “He’s desperate to help the team, so that’s been really good from him.”

That word, ‘physical,’ tracks with the rest of the wide receivers who have welcomed Caylin in. So does another word, ‘natural’ — as Caylin has made a quick switch to receiver even after playing quarterback at a high level in college football.

“I wouldn’t have believed he played quarterback at Howard because he’s so physical,” Auburn’s star receiver, Seth Williams, said Wednesday. “He changed his game to receiver and made a smooth transition.

“I feel like he’s going to be a good contributor for us because he’s got sure hands.”

That’s high praise coming from Williams, an SEC superstar who leads that group along with speedster Anthony Schwartz, representing another standout among a touted group of talented receivers from their signing class from two years ago and a new class coming in this season.

Somewhere in the mix, though, with Chad Morris calling the shots for a new-look Auburn offense, Malzahn figures there’s room for Caylin to contribute this season in a year unlike any other.