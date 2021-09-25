In do-or-die time, TJ Finley helps save Auburn in first big opportunity with Tigers

TJ Finley ran to the student section.
They stuck it out in some of Auburn football’s most dire moments in recent memory.
Finley climbed up on a barricade and celebrated with his fellow students.
The former LSU quarterback is home here at Auburn, and the fans have embraced him.
In the fleeting moments of a game that Auburn trailed for most of it, Finley helped drive the team 98 yards and saved his team and first-year head coach from an upset on a broken play to win the game.
“It was amazing,” Finley said. “The fanbase is such a vital piece of our team, and they come out every Saturday and they support us.”
For the students that had been in their seats since the gates opened two hours before the game began, the game-winning touchdown and postgame celebration made the wait worth it.
The first thing Finley did after the win was run over to those students.
“To have them there with me was a very good experience for me personally,” Finley said. “I think the team, as a whole, loves it as well.”
The former LSU quarterback was a true freshman in Baton Rouge in 2020 and was thrust into the starting role after quarterback Myles Brennan suffered an injury.
In five starts in 2020, Finley finished with a 2-3 record. Those five starts included a trip to Jordan-Hare — but his game in Jordan-Hare last season was different than Saturday’s performance as he tossed two interceptions in a 48-11 loss to Auburn last season.
In the offseason, the Ponchatoula, La., native left LSU and transferred to Auburn in March for the opportunity to be back on the big stage.
Now Saturday night against Georgia State, Finley had his chance to prove he deserved to be a starter.
And on a do-or-die play, Finley stayed calm on fourth and goal. He scrambled and evaded tacklers left and right before turning and tossing a dart to a wide-open Shedrick Jackson in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.
“It was amazing,” Finley said. “It was a great feeling. I’ve never had that experience at Auburn yet, that was my first experience. The fans were amazing. Then my teammates, it gives me chills because they support me so much, and we support everybody on the team. To just feel that love and respect from your teammates is just an amazing feeling.”
With 31 seconds left, Finley made a moment to remember for himself and his classmates, after a game that up to that moment looked like one to forget.
The game-winning drive began on Auburn’s own 2-yard line with 3:23 left in the fourth quarter.
And for an offense that was still searching for its first touchdown of the game, the situation seemed to be easier said than done.
Finley was not deterred or rattled by the length or situation.
“Let’s do it,” Finley said after the game, asked to recall what he was saying to teammates before that series. “Let’s have a 98-yard touchdown drive. It was simple as that. I told everybody to do their job. They told me, ‘T.J., we got you.’ I told them, ‘I got y’all.’ It was as simple as that. We got together and we got the job done.”
Finley came in late in the third quarter and finished the day 9-of-16 with 97 passing yards and the game-winning touchdown pass. On the ground, Finley rushed for 15 yards on three carries.
While Bo Nix began the game as the starter for the Tigers, Finley came in with 3:10 left in the third and was under center for the rest of the game.