In do-or-die time, TJ Finley helps save Auburn in first big opportunity with Tigers

In five starts in 2020, Finley finished with a 2-3 record. Those five starts included a trip to Jordan-Hare — but his game in Jordan-Hare last season was different than Saturday’s performance as he tossed two interceptions in a 48-11 loss to Auburn last season.

In the offseason, the Ponchatoula, La., native left LSU and transferred to Auburn in March for the opportunity to be back on the big stage.

Now Saturday night against Georgia State, Finley had his chance to prove he deserved to be a starter.

And on a do-or-die play, Finley stayed calm on fourth and goal. He scrambled and evaded tacklers left and right before turning and tossing a dart to a wide-open Shedrick Jackson in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.

“It was amazing,” Finley said. “It was a great feeling. I’ve never had that experience at Auburn yet, that was my first experience. The fans were amazing. Then my teammates, it gives me chills because they support me so much, and we support everybody on the team. To just feel that love and respect from your teammates is just an amazing feeling.”

With 31 seconds left, Finley made a moment to remember for himself and his classmates, after a game that up to that moment looked like one to forget.