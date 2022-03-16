In NCAA Tournament, Auburn’s Bruce Pearl meets a ghost from his past in Ray Harper

Bruce Pearl’s tie swung between his suspenders.

He threw his hand back to point at the whiteboard, and looked over his players — one of the finest groups, he figured, in Division II basketball. In a cramped locker room between a stack of VHS tapes imprinted with game film and Pearl’s scrawlings all across the board, the players looked to him with hearts pounding the way only hearts pound before a big game.

It was rivalry night in Evansville, Ind., and nothing else mattered in the world.

“Let’s guard them like they’ve never been guarded before,” Pearl told his team, as a capacity crowd packed the gym just outside the locker room doors.

It was the year 2000 and Pearl had more pepper than salt in his hair. His Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles were hosting rival Kentucky Wesleyan in front of 3,000 fans, all crammed in top of each other for the hottest ticket in town, with plenty more watching all across the tri-state on a live feed from ABC 25 in beautiful 4:3 Technicolor.

Kentucky Wesleyan had won the D-II national championship in 1999, and when Pearl’s team ran out of that locker room for the layup line, the building was buzzing in anticipation of a court-stormer.

And when Pearl walked out to the bench he looked across the way at opposing head coach Ray Harper — a ghost from Pearl’s past who he’ll meet Friday at the NCAA Tournament.

Second-seeded Auburn meets 15-seeded Jacksonville State at 11:40 a.m. Friday in the first round, for a matchup on TruTV that’ll reunite Pearl and Harper after all these years. Pearl moved on from Southern Indiana to coach at Milwaukee, Tennessee and now Auburn. Harper coached at Kentucky Wesleyan then Oklahoma City University before moving on to Western Kentucky then Jacksonville State.

“I don’t know much about Jacksonville State, but I know their coach very well,” Pearl said on Sunday, immediately after learning his team’s first-round matchup on the NCAA Tournament selection show. He and his coaches have surely studied the team since then.

“When I was the head coach at Southern Indiana, he was the head coach at Kentucky Wesleyan, and I think he got the best of me. I’ve always given Ray credit for that. We were big rivals, recruiting rivals — and they were our arch-enemy, not just our rival. It was very akin to the Auburn-Alabama rivalry and it was very, very heated at times.”

Pearl and Southern Indiana won the D-II national championship in 1995. Harper’s Kentucky Wesleyan won the D-II national championship in 1999 and 2001. The two teams were at the top of the Great Lakes Valley Conference in the late 90’s and their battles are celebrated now. A taping of that ABC 25 broadcast from 2000 exists on YouTube. Pearl did a sideline interview with the broadcast team as the building buzzed before tipoff, and brought the camera crews into the locker room for that pregame speech to the team.

Now, Pearl rubs elbows with the national media at CBS and ESPN. He’s still a stellar salesman for his program. In the same way, CBS sent out a press release earlier this week announcing that Auburn was one of the seven programs to be followed by camera crews during the March run for the NCAA March Madness Confidential series.

That run will first lead Pearl back to Harper, and a showdown with a familiar foe.

Harper went 13-3 against Pearl in those years.

“I would venture to say there’s probably not a team in the country that Jacksonville State would rather play than Bruce Pearl and Auburn — I’m just telling you,” Pearl said Sunday.

On that day in 2000, though, the Screaming Eagles made it happen.

Derrick Lyons hit the game-tying shot to send it to overtime, then with 1.5 seconds left in overtime Lyons came up with an epic block at the buzzer to win it 93-92 for Southern Indiana. The fans stormed the court. Pearl and the Screaming Eagles danced on into the night.

Now, Pearl’s dancing again in the NCAA Tournament.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.