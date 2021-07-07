In-state showdowns line Auburn soccer’s newly released 2021 schedule

Auburn sports are just 34 days away.

The Auburn soccer team released its 2021 schedule on Wednesday, as the team gears up for an Aug. 10 exhibition kickoff and a quick turnaround from an unusual spring this year.

Auburn will start exhibition play Aug. 10 against Memphis then play Mercer in an exhibition Aug. 14 before starting the regular season Aug. 19 with a showdown at rival Samford.

Auburn put together a strong season last year as it fought through a pandemic-altered schedule, ultimately finishing just shy of an NCAA Tournament bid in a year where the tournament was shrunk in size.

This year’s scheduled features seven NCAA Tournament teams from last year.

“This schedule is extremely competitive and is one that will challenge our team to build on last year’s late season success,” Auburn head coach Karen Hoppa said.

Auburn went through an all-SEC fall schedule 4-4-2 last season, before picking the schedule back up in the spring in hopes of making the national tournament — which was delayed from the fall to the spring as the NCAA grappled with the effects of COVID-19.