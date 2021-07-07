In-state showdowns line Auburn soccer’s newly released 2021 schedule

Auburn sports are just 34 days away.
The Auburn soccer team released its 2021 schedule on Wednesday, as the team gears up for an Aug. 10 exhibition kickoff and a quick turnaround from an unusual spring this year.
Auburn will start exhibition play Aug. 10 against Memphis then play Mercer in an exhibition Aug. 14 before starting the regular season Aug. 19 with a showdown at rival Samford.
Auburn put together a strong season last year as it fought through a pandemic-altered schedule, ultimately finishing just shy of an NCAA Tournament bid in a year where the tournament was shrunk in size.
This year’s scheduled features seven NCAA Tournament teams from last year.
“This schedule is extremely competitive and is one that will challenge our team to build on last year’s late season success,” Auburn head coach Karen Hoppa said.
Auburn went through an all-SEC fall schedule 4-4-2 last season, before picking the schedule back up in the spring in hopes of making the national tournament — which was delayed from the fall to the spring as the NCAA grappled with the effects of COVID-19.
Auburn’s young squad grew up in the spring, going 1-1-1 to start the spring before ripping off five straight wins to go 6-1-1 in the spring, topping rivals Alabama and Georgia in rematches. Auburn went 10-5-3 in 2020 all told.
This year’s season will be more traditional, with Auburn set to play 10 non-conference games before playing 10 SEC games, then heading to the SEC Tournament on Oct. 31. The NCAA Tournament is scheduled for November like normal.
After the regular-season opener at Samford on Aug. 19, Auburn will host tournament team BYU in the Tigers’ regular-season home opener on Aug. 21.
Auburn will challenge five in-state schools in 2021. Samford has been a strong rival for Auburn in the soccer scene through much of Hoppa’s career at Auburn. Auburn will also play at Troy on Aug. 26, play at South Alabam on Aug. 29, host UAB on Sept. 2, and host Alabama A&M on Sept. 9.
In conference play, Auburn’s annual throwdown with rival Alabama is scheduled for Oct. 28 in Tuscaloosa.
Auburn returns rising sophomore Anna Haddock, who finished with an SEC-best 10 assists last season, plus standout goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska, who was also on the 2020 SEC All-Freshman Team with Haddock.
Haddock earned first-team honors on the United Soccer Coaches’ All-Southeast Region team last season, while veteran Alyssa Malonson earned second-team recognition.
Auburn added two veteran transfers in the offseason in Sabrina McNeill, who scored 27 goals in her career at Eastern Michigan, and Grace Skoplan, who started every game at Virginia Tech in each of the past two seasons.