BERKELEY, Calif. — It was way past Eugene Asante’s bed time, but you couldn’t tell it.

The Auburn linebacker set down to speak with the media at 11:34 p.m. local time on Saturday, which was 1:34 a.m. all the way back in Auburn. In the bowels of California Memorial Stadium, he was smiling, making eye contact, and even let out what’s been his signature catchphrase — “Let’s Work!” — early this season.

He’d just played four quarters of football, and the enthusiasm he brought to the press room was present on the field, too. Without his performance in a 14-10 win against Cal, the Tigers were likely leaving Berkeley with their first loss this season.

“Eugene is playing light’s out,” Auburn defensive back DJ James said. “I’m excited for Eugene for this year. Eugene brings me energy. He turns me up at practice and even in the games, he’s giving me energy. We feed off Eugene as a defense. He starts (saying) ‘Let’s work’ and we know to work.”

Asante put up a stellar statline, with 12 total tackles to go with two quarterback hurries, a pass breakup, 1.0 sack and 1.5 tackles for loss. Each of those marks were team-bests, but his presence on drives was a sign of struggle for the Golden Bears. Eight of his 12 stops were on plays of 3 yards or fewer, and he logged a tackle on eight of Cal’s 13 drives. Of those drives, the Golden Bears only scored on one.

The West Coast performance wasn’t a breakout for Asante, who was also the talk for much of fall camp. He’s Auburn’s leading tackler through two games, with 18 total stops. He’s the 13th Auburn defender since the start of the new millennium to reach that total through two games in a season. He’s in good company, joining Will Herring, Tre’ Williams, KJ Britt and Daren Bates, among others, to reach that mark.

Much of this early season spark for Asante comes from last season, he said, a year in which he only saw snaps in four games.

“I played on scout team last year,” Asante said. “That kind of thing fuels me, just being out there. Coach (Ron) Roberts, Coach (Josh) Aldridge, this staff giving me the opportunity to show what I can do, I’m just forever grateful to them. It was a great game. Defense fought. Offense capitalized toward the end. That’s what we needed. W.”

Auburn’s defense not only fought, it held the line for the bulk of an offensively ugly game on all sides, and it was Asante at the forefront.

Cal’s first drive was the only one in which Asante logged a tackle and the Golden Bears got points, but his lone stop on it came on a third-and-10. He halted Cal running back Jadyn Ott for a 1-yard gain, and the Golden Bears settled for a field goal. Two drives later, Asante broke up a third-and-short pass attempt to force a punt.

After the half, Asante did more of the same. A tackle for loss on third-and-10 forced a missed field goal, and an 11-yard sack on the following drive did the exact same.

“What a night he had,” Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said. “I don't know how many tackles he had, but he was in on a lot.”

In the end, and whether Asante realized it or not, his mindset for staying the course in Saturday’s win seeped into his unit’s performance.

“The biggest thing is in the midst of chaos, there’s opportunity,” Asante said. “Everybody sees this chaotic scene, but there’s an opportunity to put water to the fire and cover our brother’s backs.

“We are our brother’s keeper. That’s the biggest thing, just not being frustrated. Not being disappointed. But just going out there with a positive mindset and just playing play after play.”