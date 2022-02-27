In top-five showdown, No. 3 Auburn equestrian earns big win over No. 3 Texas A&M

The No. 3 Auburn equestrian team needed a big win against No. 2 Texas A&M and came away with a huge 13-4 victory over the Aggies on Saturday afternoon at the Auburn University Equestrian Center.

“The team rode outstanding today,” head coach Greg Williams said. “They had mission and had big goals for this meet, and they surpassed them. The best part is that they did everything as a team. They’re getting hungrier and hungrier for the postseason.”

In front of a great crowd, Auburn (8-2, 4-1 SEC) celebrated its seven seniors during the meet in Ellie Becker, Terri-June Granger, Peyton Hall, Meghan Knapic, Taylor Searles, Helen Ulrich and Jessica West.

“The crowd was great today,” Williams said. “It’s another busy weekend for Auburn fans so having a big crowd to help us celebrate our seniors was special. Our fanbase is a big reason why we get big wins. Our team feeds off it that energy.”

Sophomore Ellie Ferrigno was awarded both MOPs in Jumping Seat action, while junior Olivia Tordoff earned her seventh MOP of the season in Horsemanship. Searles closed out the meet with MOP in Reining.

Auburn opened the day with a 6-3 lead following Horsemanship and Flat.