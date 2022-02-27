In top-five showdown, No. 3 Auburn equestrian earns big win over No. 3 Texas A&M

The No. 3 Auburn equestrian team needed a big win against No. 2 Texas A&M and came away with a huge 13-4 victory over the Aggies on Saturday afternoon at the Auburn University Equestrian Center.
“The team rode outstanding today,” head coach Greg Williams said. “They had mission and had big goals for this meet, and they surpassed them. The best part is that they did everything as a team. They’re getting hungrier and hungrier for the postseason.”
In front of a great crowd, Auburn (8-2, 4-1 SEC) celebrated its seven seniors during the meet in Ellie Becker, Terri-June Granger, Peyton Hall, Meghan Knapic, Taylor Searles, Helen Ulrich and Jessica West.
“The crowd was great today,” Williams said. “It’s another busy weekend for Auburn fans so having a big crowd to help us celebrate our seniors was special. Our fanbase is a big reason why we get big wins. Our team feeds off it that energy.”
Sophomore Ellie Ferrigno was awarded both MOPs in Jumping Seat action, while junior Olivia Tordoff earned her seventh MOP of the season in Horsemanship. Searles closed out the meet with MOP in Reining.
Auburn opened the day with a 6-3 lead following Horsemanship and Flat.
Horsemanship led off with a 3-1-1 mark vs. the Aggies. Fifth year Deanna Green earned her second win of the season with a 76.5-75.5 victory. The next match was a tie and then the Aggies took their only point of the event. Junior Maddie Spak earned a 76.5-75 win and Tordoff capped the event with her MOP ride, 76-72.
Flat saw wins from Ferrigno, senior Emma Kurtz and junior Ava Stearns. Ferrigno started off with a 93.5-86.5 victory over Nicole Leonard. Kurtz bested her opponent by 10, 88.5-78.5. TAMU took the next two points before Stearns finished things off with a 90.5-86 win.
The Fences corps put together a 4-0-1 mark against the Aggies, taking the first four points of the second half. Kurtz got things going with an 87-85 win and was followed by Knapic’s 86-82 victory over Grace Boston. Stearns scored an 83 to take a point for Auburn and Ferrigno’s 88 was a meet best. Freshman Sophie Steckbeck tied her opponent, 84-all.
Reining put an exclamation on the afternoon, going 3-1-1 vs. TAMU. Sophomore Kate Buchanan led off with a 71.5-71 edge and Searles earned a 71-66.5 MOP victory. Granger closed out Auburn’s scoring as she bested Lisa Bricker, 72.5-72. Sophomore Isabella Tesmer tied her opponent, 69-69.
Auburn caps the regular season on the road, traveling to No. 4 Georgia on Friday, March 4. The two rivals will face off at 1 p.m. CT in Bishop, Georgia.