Hugh Freeze’s arrival on the Plains brought loads of questions, and many of the on-the-field wonders came from one spot: the quarterback room.

Would Auburn dip into the transfer portal for a quarterback? What does Freeze, a known quarterback guru, think of Robby Ashford? Is last year’s Week One starter, TJ Finley, even still around?

A little over two months later, Auburn wrapped up its first signing class under Freeze. It has seen the first of two transfer portal windows come and go. And still, a lot, if not all, of the questions surrounding the position remain.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Freeze said he thinks he’ll know lots more about his quarterback room after spring practices start Feb. 27.

“Truthfully, when I watched the cut-ups that I’ve watched, man, it’s hard,” Freeze said of Auburn’s quarterbacks. “It’s hard for me to adequately judge quarterbacks if they’re not afforded the opportunity to stand in the pocket and make reads and make different throws for a decent percentage of time. The sample size for that is pretty small if they weren’t under some type of duress, or maybe it was more of a move-the-pocket scheme.

“So I’m anxious to get into spring and kind of see how they handle that, and then I’ll go from there with what we do in the second portal window.”

Freeze confirmed reports that the program entertained bringing in a quarterback during the first transfer portal window, which closed in late January.

Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall, North Carolina State’s Devin Leary and Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders were all named that were tied to the Tigers. Although he didn’t specify who was pursued, Freeze said he “never felt great” about many quarterbacks in the portal.

“I was OK with that, honestly,” Freeze said. “I’m excited to work with the ones we have.”

What remains at quarterback is Ashford, Finley, former four-star Holden Geriner and walk-on Thompson High School product Sawyer Pate. Hank Brown, the team’s lone 2023 quarterback signee, is set to arrive this summer.

The duo of last year’s starters logged nearly all of Auburn’s experience under center in 2022, with 816 of 825 snaps, the other nine going to Geriner.

Even with the multiplicity of quarterback styles on Auburn’s roster, it sounds like the Tigers’ offense will be malleable to who’s under center.

“We have had a plethora of different styles of quarterbacks in this offense,” offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery said. “We’ve had guys that have been really, really athletic that can do it all from that standpoint with their feet and then grow and develop as a passer. We’ve had guys that are really efficient as a passer and have a big arm that can make all of the throws but their mobility is not really at that elite level.

“So it’s about adapting what you do offensively to the talent that you have at that particular moment. I think what Coach Freeze and I have been able to do over the years is make sure our offense is flexible enough to be able to adapt to the talent that we have.”

Thursday also continued what’s been a week of discussing quarterbacks for the Auburn head coach. At Friday’s Alabama Football Coaches Association Convention in Montgomery, Freeze said he wasn’t sure Auburn’s starter was even on campus. He said late in the week, at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, that his quarterback room needed to “grow up,” which echoed his comments in Montgomery.

He expanded on that Thursday.

“(It’s) becoming an SEC quarterback,” Freeze said. “If you really want to be the guy that leads Auburn University as the quarterback, the leader — I mean, I think it’s impossible for you to be a great quarterback and not assume the role as a leader. Well, what does that look like?

“It certainly doesn’t look like there’s no one in that locker room that wants to follow you. And it certainly doesn’t look like someone who gets rattled everytime something doesn’t go exactly right. It certainly doesn’t look like someone who’s on lists. Certainly, that’s not — that’s not what my SEC quarterback’s gonna be.”

Freeze continued: “All of this talk that I’m doing. Is it total reality? I don’t know, because I haven’t coached them a single rep yet. But I think what I’m saying to them is truth. And they’ve been incredible to visit with. And I’m being very honest with them, and they’re being honest with me, and I’m excited about spring ball with them.”