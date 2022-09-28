Injury updates: Harsin says TJ Finley, Donovan Kaufman and 'everybody' day-to-day

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin provided updates on two usual starters during Wednesday's SEC teleconference, saying that both safety Donovan Kaufman and quarterback TJ Finley are "day-to-day."

Kaufman didn't log a snap in last week's win against Missouri, but before saying his status was day-to-day, Harsin said he fully expects him to be ready to go against LSU this weekend barring any setbacks.

"He just wasn't able to go last week and tried to work through it," Harsin said. "And really (he) was not able to get the reps during the week of practice that he needed to go out there and play."

Kaufman started Auburn's first three games of the season, logging 12 total tackles and two pass breakups. Despite missing a game, Kaufman has logged the 11th-most snaps of any Auburn defender this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

A sophomore from New Orleans, Kaufman transferred to Auburn after one season at Vanderbilt. In 2021, he totaled 33 tackles with an interception and three forced fumbles.

Much like he did last week when reports swirled that Finley would be unavailable against Missouri, Harsin said Finley has been "at" practice this week. He also said "everybody" is day-to-day.

"Everybody's day-to-day and will be that way," Harsin said. "I told you about our season-ending with Tate (Johnson), but everybody else is kind of in that status right now, and I think that's the case for not just our football team, but probably a lot of football teams at this point."

Finley won Auburn's starting quarterback job ahead of the season, beating out Oregon transfer Robby Ashford and Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada. In three starts, Finley was 33-for-53 (62.3%) with a touchdown and four interceptions. He left Auburn's loss to Penn State in the third quarter — an absence Harsin said was not injury-related. It was reported ahead of the Missouri game that Finley would miss the contest due to injury.

In Finley's place, Ashford logged his first career start against Missouri, going 12-for-18 for 127 yards, and rushing for 46 yards and a touchdown.