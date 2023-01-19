Injury updates: Johni Broome 'bothered' by toe sprain; Chris Moore 'getting closer' to return

The past two games have been some of Auburn center Johni Broome's quietest of the year.

Broome — who logged four consecutive double-doubles between No. 16 Auburn's games against Florida and Ole Miss — logged two of his four single-digit scoring performances against Mississippi State and LSU.

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said Thursday, ahead of Auburn's game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at South Carolina, that Broome has been "bothered" by a toe sprain of late.

"He'd been bothered a little bit by a toe sprain that I've not talked about," Pearl said. "Slowed him down a little bit. He's been getting treatment, and hopefully, he can be a little bit more, I'll just say, 'active.' More active at both ends. He'll be double-doubling it again."

Averaging 12.6 points per game, Broome is Auburn's second-leading scorer. He's also averaging a team-high 8.5 rebounds.

Those averages are down during the two contests however, with Broome logging 10 combined points and 10 combined rebounds. He's attempted 10 field goals in those contests as well.

Auburn forward Chris Moore, who injured his shoulder in Auburn's win against Ole Miss, will travel with the Tigers to Columbia, Pearl said.

"He’s getting closer, but we’ve been getting — everybody else is sort of stepping up around not having one of our leaders," Pearl said of Moore.

A regular starter for the Tigers, Moore has averaged 6.0 points per game in 16 contests this year. He also traveled with the team to Baton Rouge for the LSU win Wednesday, but did not play.