Injury updates: OT Austin Troxell out for season, S Donovan Kaufman 'day to day'

Auburn interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams gave a couple of injury updates Monday, confirming previous reports that offensive tackle Austin Troxell is out for the season, and that safety Donovan Kaufman is “day to day.”

A sixth-year senior, Troxell suffered an injury during Auburn’s 39-33 overtime loss to Mississippi State on Saturday. He underwent surgery for the injury Monday, per Williams.

“I feel for that young man, because he had gave a lot to this program,” Williams said. “He’s an Auburn man through and through. So I’m proud of that young man. I personally hurt for him. I know how he feels. But that young man (is) gonna be OK.”

Troxell played in eight games this season, totaling 40 for his career. He played in 12 games in 2018, though was sidelined for all of 2019 with injuries. He made his first start against Alabama in 2020 and became the team’s starting left tackle in 2021.

247Sports’ Nathan King first reported Troxell’s injury Sunday.

Kaufman did not play against the Bulldogs, as he was not dressed out pre-game and wearing a walking boot. Williams said Monday that Kaufman is currently working with athletic trainer Robbie Stewart, but did not disclose Kaufman’s injury.

Kaufman, a sophomore from New Orleans, has played in 20 games in two seasons at Auburn. In seven games this year, he has 39 tackles.