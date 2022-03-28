Inside Suni Lee’s perfect 10 at SECs, and the team-first decision to sideline the Nabieva

Suni Lee and Jeff Graba put together the gameplan sometime before they got on the bus to Birmingham.

A few flips, a couple of crisp handstands and a dazzling dismount later, that plan came together perfectly:

Perfect 10. SEC championship. Momentum going to regionals.

Lee scored a 10 on bars at the SEC Championship meet March 19 after taking the Nabieva out of her routine — a tactical move made late in the season which paid big dividends for the Tigers, as Lee won the SEC’s individual bars championship and capped the meet with a bang.

Completing what could’ve been called a gutsy move in changing routines this late in the year, Lee made the switch flawlessly according to the judges. It was the fourth perfect 10 of her Auburn career. It was her first 10 on podium — and with it sets in the reality that, if Lee can replicate that score in a few weeks in Fort Worth, she will be a national champion.

For her part, though, Lee was glad to get the score for her teammates on their way into NCAA Regionals this week in Neville Arena:

“It felt great to finish the meet that way,” Lee said that night. “My team needed me and that’s what I wanted to do — to hit for them.”

Auburn has been looking to build off that momentum in practice ever since, in the leadup to the Tigers’ date with destiny: Auburn enters the regional semifinal at 1 p.m. Thursday looking to advance to the gymnastics version of the Sweet 16, all on the Tigers’ home floor in Neville Arena.

Auburn meets Kentucky, Georgia and Southern Utah at 1 p.m. Thursday in the regional semifinals for a quad meet after which the two top-scoring teams will advance to the regional final on Saturday.

Last time out, Auburn struggled out of the gates at the SEC Championship, with two falls on beam, including one by Lee, but surged back late in the meet to finished third overall, tying the program’s best-ever finish at the SEC meet.

Part of that surge was Lee’s perfect 10.

And it came without the Nabieva, the sensational skill which sends her flying vertically over the high bar, and which made for another viral moment in February when she brought the masterclass skill from the Olympic world over into NCAA competition for the first time ever.

Instead, Lee threw her other bar routine, which also boasts a 10.0 start value, and which features a rapid-fire connection from the Maloney to the Van Leeuwen — the second of those skills sending her flying from the low bar to the high bar while turning 180 degrees in midair.

All to say: Lee and her coach came together in the leadup to the SEC Championship and made what might’ve been a dicey decision to change her routine, and the move paid off in a big way.

“She knows her body, she knows her technique, as well or better than anybody else,” Graba said. “She knows what needs to be improved and she’s working on it, and she also knows what she can do on any given day. I feel like the 10 is just a reward that — all her gymnastics can get a 10. That’s the point. She needs to be comfortable throwing all of it.”

The move shadows a decision Lee made with Jeff Graba’s brother Jess Graba last summer in Tokyo: Partway through the Olympics, after seeing the way things were being judged, Lee changed her floor routine from a four-pass floor routine to a three-pass floor routine, and did more with less, squeezing more points out of the routine by eliminating possibilities for deduction.

Lee’s two bar routines illustrate the challenge that she and her Team USA teammates Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles face in college gymnastics: While the Olympic gymnastics world rewards high-difficulty skills and the pushing of the sports’ boundaries, the NCAA caps scores at 10 — creating more parity between gymnasts and creating more control over athlete safety, but limiting world-class athletes like Lee.

Only a few gymnasts in the entire world can perform the Nabieva in competition, but Lee gets just as much credit from the judges for her routine without the move as her routine with the move.

Lee’s a competitor who wants to go all-out, and the Nabieva is close to her heart. She actually first completed one of the stages of training for the Nabieva for the first time at an Auburn summer camp when she was nine years old. Bars is her baby: In the leadup to the Olympics, it was Simone Biles who was the favorite to win the all-around gold for Team USA, and Lee was the one tabbed as Team USA’s best chance at winning bars gold with her stunning Nabieva.

But Lee put those things aside at the SEC Championship, making a smart move that got her a better score for her team.

“The Nabieva hasn’t scored as well consistently as the base routine, and part of it is also, we just need more training on the Nabieva routine,” Graba said last week. “There’s some techniques that her and I both just believe we need to fix, we need to clean up. The Nabieva routine’s a dangerous routine. So you’ve got to be on your game. You’ve got to do it right. The other routine, it’s maybe a little bit off the brain, we can actually go out and execute at a high level.

“The benefit to having multiple routines is you get to use the optional routines periodically. If you have multiple routines but you never back off the full throttle, then you don’t really have multiple routines.”

Meanwhile, the Nabieva isn’t going anywhere. Lee is still training the Nabieva and both her college routines, and is ready to break it out again if the time comes.

“We’ll just decide what to do: If we want to make a statement, we’re going to pull the Nabieva out again. If we don’t want to make a statement, depending on what our rotation is, depending on how tired she is, depending on what team score we need, she’s willing to do whatever it takes for the team,” Graba said.

