Interim coaches are 5-2 this season in debuts. Can Cadillac find the same magic?

When Carnell “Cadillac” Williams takes the field with the Auburn football team at Davis-Wade Stadium in Starkville on Saturday, the Auburn legend will strengthen his legacy with the program, becoming the third interim and first Black head coach in its history.

In his first speaking appearance since being appointed interim Monday, Cadillac was candid about how the remainder of the season could go.

“There's no promises,” Williams said Wednesday. “I mean, I don't know if we're gonna win a ballgame or not, but one thing that's gonna make me happy is we play good football; hard Auburn football. And that is honestly what I want to get these kids to do."

While Williams doesn’t know if his team will win Saturday, let alone for the rest of the season, the numbers are on the school’s side, as interim head coach debuts have gone rather smoothly this year.

In total, there are eight FBS interims, including Williams. Seven of those are the result of firings, with the lone exception being Bryant Vincent at UAB, who stepped in when Bill Clark retired on Aug. 24. Of the seven debuts, interims are 5-2, with the only losses being to teams ranked in the top 15. In all, FBS interims are a combined 14-15 this year. The coaches they replaced were a combined 9-27.

The 5-2 interim debut record is one that doesn’t have many impressive wins, the lone outlier being Brent Key and Georgia Tech’s overtime win against a then-ranked Pitt squad. Beyond that, the other four wins came against one FCS team and another three that are currently at or below .500.

Auburn will go up against a 5-3 Mississippi State squad, posing possibly the toughest debut that any interim outside of Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph and Colorado’s Mike Sanford have had to face.

The Bulldogs are coming off back-to-back losses to Kentucky and Alabama, with a less-than-stellar resume of wins. As per usual, Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense has put its touch on the program, with MSU being top-10 in pass yards, pass touchdowns and pass attempts per game this season. Quarterback Will Rogers is putting on a worthy performance to follow up an impressive sophomore campaign, throwing the fourth-most passing touchdowns (23) in the FBS, and 2,555 pass yards.