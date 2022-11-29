 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU FOOTBALL

‘Invaluable’: Hugh Freeze retaining Cadillac Williams on Auburn staff

  • Updated
Hugh Freeze Introductory Press Conference

Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze and associate head coach Carnell Williams at Freeze's introductory press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Woltosz Football Performance Center.

 Adam Sparks /

The first staffing decision of Hugh Freeze’s Auburn tenure was a quick decision, but an easy one at that, retaining Carnell “Cadillac” Williams to his staff.

The two coaches met Monday evening, and Tuesday morning, ahead of Freeze’s introductory press conference, Williams announced on Twitter that he’d be staying on as Freeze's running backs coach and an associate head coach.

At Tuesday’s press conference, Williams got the largest applause, including a standing ovation during athletics director John Cohen’s introductions.

“I don't know if I had to plead and beg,” Freeze said of his Monday conversation with Williams. “I don't know but I was planning to and went after it, and I think the words were just ‘You're invaluable. I need your wisdom. I need you to tell me about the players. I need you to tell me about the building. I need you to tell me who is really vital to us really getting this program back to SEC championships.’ I think the word I would use is invaluable. I don't know that I can describe it any more than that.”

On Oct. 31, Williams became Auburn’s interim head coach, guiding the Tigers to a 2-2 record during his brief tenure, with wins against Texas A&M and Western Kentucky, and an overtime loss to Mississippi State in his debut.

Freeze lauded the job of Williams in his opening statement as well, calling his tenure “one of the most outstanding jobs of leadership that I've ever witnessed in college football.”

“Being in this profession, I know how hard it is to finish seasons even when you're doing well,” Freeze said. “Even when you're bowl eligible. Much less finishing a season playing with enthusiasm and passion and desire and excitement and having fun like what I witnessed when I turned on the Auburn football game. To me, it was a direct reflection of Cadillac and his leadership and how he led the staff and those young men I thought was a great job.”

Speaking to reporters post-presser, Williams said he doesn't know yet exactly how his role will look, but he said he’s been told he’ll “have a seat at the table with the coaches we bring in.”

“I'm here to serve,” Williams said. “Like I said before, my seat doesn't dictate my service, so I am looking forward to this opportunity. I'm excited about it and I back coach Freeze and Auburn 100%.”

Williams added one other notable detail: he interviewed for the full-time opening, he said, at a point last week.

“But look, that's old news,” Williams said. “Like I told them whenever they brought me the news, honestly, they looked more disappointed than me. They were like, 'I'm Sorry.' But I'm like, I'm disappointed, (but) I'm not upset.”

During his interim tenure, Williams garnered support from players for the full-time opening, most notably senior and team captain Derick Hall, who said he’d campaign for Williams “1,000 times over.”

“Obviously, I won’t be here to play a part in that,” Hall said Nov. 19, “but if it definitely came down to it, I’d definitely vouch for him.”

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

