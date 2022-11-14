 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU FOOTBALL

Iron Bowl gets 2:30 p.m. kickoff

  • Updated
Auburn vs Alabama

Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, AL, USA; Jaylin Simpson (36) reacts during the game between Auburn and Alabama at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Taylor/AU Athletics

 Jacob Taylor

This year's installment of the Iron Bowl gets an afternoon kickoff.

Auburn will play No. 9 Alabama at 2:30 p.m. CT in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 27, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on CBS.

Auburn will try to ride any momentum it can from Carnell "Cadillac" Williams' interim head coach status, two weeks removed from an emotional home win against Texas A&M, Williams' first victory in the interim seat. Wedged between the win and this year's Iron Bowl is a matchup against Western Kentucky at 3 p.m. CT this weekend.

Should Auburn beat Western Kentucky, a victory against Alabama would mean bowl eligibility for the Tigers, though a win against the Crimson Tide would be a considerable upset.

Last year's Iron Bowl saw Alabama come away the victors after four overtimes with a 24-22 victory at Jordan-Hare. The loss capped Auburn's regular season record at 6-6.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

