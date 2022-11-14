Iron Bowl gets 2:30 p.m. kickoff

This year's installment of the Iron Bowl gets an afternoon kickoff.

Auburn will play No. 9 Alabama at 2:30 p.m. CT in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 27, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on CBS.

Auburn will try to ride any momentum it can from Carnell "Cadillac" Williams' interim head coach status, two weeks removed from an emotional home win against Texas A&M, Williams' first victory in the interim seat. Wedged between the win and this year's Iron Bowl is a matchup against Western Kentucky at 3 p.m. CT this weekend.

Should Auburn beat Western Kentucky, a victory against Alabama would mean bowl eligibility for the Tigers, though a win against the Crimson Tide would be a considerable upset.

Last year's Iron Bowl saw Alabama come away the victors after four overtimes with a 24-22 victory at Jordan-Hare. The loss capped Auburn's regular season record at 6-6.