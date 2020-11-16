Iron Bowl tabbed for featured CBS kickoff time

The Auburn-Alabama showdown on Nov. 28 is set to be featured on CBS, the SEC announced on Monday.

The Iron Bowl will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on that Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

CBS has first dibs on television rights for SEC games, and usually claims the Iron Bowl as one of its showcase games.

This year’s rivalry game will be no different — so long as the schedule continues as planned.

Auburn and Alabama both saw games postponed last Saturday due to COVID-19 concerns.

Auburn is currently scheduled to play Tennessee this Saturday at home. Alabama is scheduled to lead into the Iron Bowl with a home game this Saturday against Kentucky.

Like most seasons, the Iron Bowl epic falls on the weekend after Thanksgiving.

Unlike most years, though, Auburn now has two regular-season games scheduled for after the Iron Bowl. Auburn is set to play Texas A&M on Dec. 5 and play Mississippi State on Dec. 12. That Mississippi State game was originally scheduled for this past Saturday before it was moved.

Alabama has a postponed game with LSU that still needs to be rescheduled. The SEC last said it was still working on a solution to that problem.

