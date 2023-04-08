Does Auburn football want to stick with what it's got at quarterback? Or will Coach Hugh Freeze and company look to the transfer portal for another passer?

“We are open to any position that'll help us improve our team, as long as they fit within the culture,” Freeze said following Saturday’s A-Day game. “That includes the quarterback room.”

It was an open-ended tone from the first-year Auburn coach at the conclusion of his first spring on the Plains, which ended in a 24-24 A-Day tie in the pouring rain.

The conditions inside Jordan-Hare Stadium didn’t allow for much to be shown from the Tiger quarterbacks. The trio of Robby Ashford, TJ Finley and Holden Geriner combined to throw 12 passes, with a 5-for-12 passing line that netted 60 yards.

Geriner had the best day of any through the air, with a 3-for-5 mark that netted 17 yards. Ashford’s lone completion gave him a team-high 39 pass yards. He was also the team’s third-leading rusher with 38 rush yards on six attempts. Finley and Geriner combined for another five attempts and 13 yards. Each of them also took one sack.

“Man, we were really wanting to throw that ball around today,” Freeze said. “And it would've been really ugly with probably a lot of three-and-outs had we tried to do that.”

Quarterback was one of only two non-specialist positions completely untouched in the offseason by the transfer portal or freshman enrollees. It’s set to add Hank Brown, a three-star prospect from Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) this summer, but the trio of Ashford, Finley and Geriner were carried over from last season’s roster.

“I thought all three of them responded to our challenges and were like, 'Coach, just please coach me,’” Freeze said. “I think you saw today that he's (Ashford) got the capability of making some plays. Thought he threw a really good seam ball in those conditions. Can't remember if we threw it any more with him.

“But I thought Holden threw some good balls. He missed a couple of reads on some RPOs, I think. T.J. did, too. But it's kinda been that way all spring — some really positives one day, and some inconsistencies the next day. We've still got time to help them improve, hopefully.”

Any commentary on Auburn’s quarterbacks through the spring, from Freeze in particular, was consistently split, with what felt like as many positives as negatives. That was preceded by an initial transfer portal period that saw the Tigers linked to a boon of notable quarterbacks, including Grayson McCall (Coastal Carolina), Devin Leary (North Carolina State) and Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma State), among others.

This year’s second portal window is less than a week away from opening, but regardless of what happens from April 15 to 30, Freeze made it sound like Auburn isn’t completely hopeless without a new addition.

“Do I think we can win some games with what we have? Yes. I do,” Freeze said. “But, you know, I don't want to ever be put in a box where I say something and I do the opposite. I don't know the answer. I don't know if we are. I know that I would be open to it."