Is Texas back? SEC football kickoff times, TV channels and points spreads for Sept. 10

No. 1 ALABAMA AT TEXAS

  • Kickoff: 11 a.m., Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium
  • TV: FOX
  • Vegas line: Alabama -14.5
  • Outlook: It’ll be 90 degrees and climbing as Texas tries to trap the Tide in the heat and take their shot.

SOUTH CAROLINA AT No. 16 ARKANSAS

  • Kickoff: 11 a.m., Reynolds Razorback Stadium
  • TV: ESPN
  • Vegas line: Arkansas -9.5
  • Outlook: After a big win over ranked Cincinnati, Arkansas looks to take the momentum into SEC play — while Spencer Rattler looks to make his mark on the league.

No. 23 WAKE FOREST AT VANDERBILT

  • Kickoff: 11 a.m., Vanderbilt Stadium
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Vegas line: Wake Forest -6
  • Outlook: The GPA is high but the scoring may not be. Vanderbilt’s looking to go 3-0.

MISSOURI AT KANSAS STATE

  • Kickoff: 11 a.m., Bill Snyder Family Stadium
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Vegas line: Kansas State -8.5
  • Outlook: Tricky road trip for Eli Drinkwitz early in the season.

APPALACHIAN STATE AT No. 6 TEXAS A&M

  • Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Kyle Field
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Vegas line: Texas A&M -16.5
  • Outlook: Appalachian State impressed in a 63-61 loss to North Carolina, but that had to have caught the attention of the Aggies.

No. 24 TENNESSEE AT No. 17 PITT

  • Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Acrisure Stadium
  • TV: ABC
  • Vegas line: Tennessee -3
  • Outlook: Pitt had to hear a lot of ‘Country Roads’ last week and now they have to hear ‘Rocky Top’ over and over.

SAMFORD AT No. 2 GEORGIA

  • Kickoff: 3 p.m., Samford Stadium
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Vegas line: Georgia -52
  • Outlook: The Bulldogs battle the Bulldogs when Samford visits Sanford!

No. 20 KENTUCKY AT No. 12 FLORIDA

  • Kickoff: 6 p.m., Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
  • TV: ESPN
  • Vegas line: Florida -4.5
  • Outlook: If Mark Stoops is going to get serious, he’s going to have to win a game like this eventually.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS AT No. 22 OLE MISS

  • Kickoff: 6 p.m., Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
  • Stream: SEC Network+ or ESPN+
  • Vegas line: Ole Miss -34
  • Outlook: Ole Miss’ first real test will come next week at Georgia Tech.

SAN JOSE STATE AT AUBURN

  • Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Jordan-Hare Stadium
  • TV: ESPNU
  • Vegas line: Auburn -22
  • Outlook: Long travel for the Spartans and maybe a longer night.

SOUTHERN AT LSU

  • Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Tiger Stadium
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Vegas line: LSU -47.5
  • Outlook: Brian Kelly should get a win this time — and maybe the reporters will show up on time.

MISSISSIPPI STATE AT ARIZONA

  • Kickoff: 10 p.m., Arizona Stadium
  • TV: FS1
  • Vegas line: Mississippi State -14.5
  • Outlook: Late night SEC football to close your Saturday evening. Arizona is coached by someone named Jedd Fisch.
