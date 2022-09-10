Is Texas back? SEC football kickoff times, TV channels and points spreads for Sept. 10

No. 1 ALABAMA AT TEXAS
- Kickoff: 11 a.m., Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium
- TV: FOX
- Vegas line: Alabama -14.5
- Outlook: It’ll be 90 degrees and climbing as Texas tries to trap the Tide in the heat and take their shot.
SOUTH CAROLINA AT No. 16 ARKANSAS
- Kickoff: 11 a.m., Reynolds Razorback Stadium
- TV: ESPN
- Vegas line: Arkansas -9.5
- Outlook: After a big win over ranked Cincinnati, Arkansas looks to take the momentum into SEC play — while Spencer Rattler looks to make his mark on the league.
No. 23 WAKE FOREST AT VANDERBILT
- Kickoff: 11 a.m., Vanderbilt Stadium
- TV: SEC Network
- Vegas line: Wake Forest -6
- Outlook: The GPA is high but the scoring may not be. Vanderbilt’s looking to go 3-0.
MISSOURI AT KANSAS STATE
- Kickoff: 11 a.m., Bill Snyder Family Stadium
- TV: ESPN2
- Vegas line: Kansas State -8.5
- Outlook: Tricky road trip for Eli Drinkwitz early in the season.
APPALACHIAN STATE AT No. 6 TEXAS A&M
- Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Kyle Field
- TV: ESPN2
- Vegas line: Texas A&M -16.5
- Outlook: Appalachian State impressed in a 63-61 loss to North Carolina, but that had to have caught the attention of the Aggies.
No. 24 TENNESSEE AT No. 17 PITT
- Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Acrisure Stadium
- TV: ABC
- Vegas line: Tennessee -3
- Outlook: Pitt had to hear a lot of ‘Country Roads’ last week and now they have to hear ‘Rocky Top’ over and over.
SAMFORD AT No. 2 GEORGIA
- Kickoff: 3 p.m., Samford Stadium
- TV: SEC Network
- Vegas line: Georgia -52
- Outlook: The Bulldogs battle the Bulldogs when Samford visits Sanford!
No. 20 KENTUCKY AT No. 12 FLORIDA
- Kickoff: 6 p.m., Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- TV: ESPN
- Vegas line: Florida -4.5
- Outlook: If Mark Stoops is going to get serious, he’s going to have to win a game like this eventually.
CENTRAL ARKANSAS AT No. 22 OLE MISS
- Kickoff: 6 p.m., Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- Stream: SEC Network+ or ESPN+
- Vegas line: Ole Miss -34
- Outlook: Ole Miss’ first real test will come next week at Georgia Tech.
SAN JOSE STATE AT AUBURN
- Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Jordan-Hare Stadium
- TV: ESPNU
- Vegas line: Auburn -22
- Outlook: Long travel for the Spartans and maybe a longer night.
SOUTHERN AT LSU
- Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Tiger Stadium
- TV: SEC Network
- Vegas line: LSU -47.5
- Outlook: Brian Kelly should get a win this time — and maybe the reporters will show up on time.
MISSISSIPPI STATE AT ARIZONA
- Kickoff: 10 p.m., Arizona Stadium
- TV: FS1
- Vegas line: Mississippi State -14.5
- Outlook: Late night SEC football to close your Saturday evening. Arizona is coached by someone named Jedd Fisch.
