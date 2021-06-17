Isaac Okoro named to All-Rookie second team

Isaac Okoro has earned all-rookie recognition after his stellar first season with Cleveland Cavaliers.

The former Auburn basketball star was named to the NBA All-Rookie second team on Thursday.

Okoro scored 9.6 points per game and 3.1 rebounds per game this season, while often being praised for his talents on the defensive end.

He started in 67 games for the Cavaliers and led all rookies in minutes played this season, according to Auburn coach Bruce Pearl.

Okoro was picked fifth overall by the Cavaliers last November. Cleveland went 22-50 in 2020-21.

Okoro was listed among the top 10 rookies in the league. The first team was comprised of LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Saddiq Bey and Jae’Sean Tate. Immanuel Quickley, Desmond Bane, Isaiah Stewart and Patrick Williams joined Okoro on the second team.

Okoro was named second-team All-SEC and All-Freshman during his only season with the Tigers in 2019-20.

He scored a season-high 32 points against the Phoenix Suns on May 4. Touted for his defensive prowess, he was often charged with matching up against opposing teams’ top scoring threats.

