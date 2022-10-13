Issues go beyond balance as Auburn's offense struggles with identity

Halfway through Auburn’s season, Bryan Harsin knows what he wants his offense to be.

“We want to be balanced,” Harsin said Monday. “We want to run the ball, throw the ball. We want the play-action off some of the run game. We want to be able to get out on the perimeter and still be firm and be able to run downhill, inside the tackles. And, really, try to be balanced as much as we can. Utilize our personnel.”

To this point, though, it hasn’t been that. The balance has lacked, and so has the production.

In terms of yardage production, an Auburn offense that has been promoted as run-first since the beginning of the year is favoring the air. Of its 2,203 total yards, 1,313 — 59.6% — have come from passing. The other 890 yards, 40.4%, have come on the ground. That hasn’t been the case all season, however.

The reliance on the pass is a shift from Auburn’s first couple weeks. Through its first two games, wins against FCS and Group of Five opponents, Auburn was more reliant on the run, getting about 56% of its yards on the ground. The other 44% of its yardage came from the pass, marking about a 12% differential.

In its four most recent contests, a 1-3 stretch against Power Five foes, it’s had more success through the air. Of its combined 1,328 yards in that span, 993 — or 70.3% — have come through the air. Ironically enough, that change coincided with the change in TJ Finley’s health status and Auburn’s switch to Robby Ashford at quarterback, a known dual threat.

The pass-heavy offense doesn’t mean Auburn has been efficiently passing, though. Auburn is averaging 13.9 yards per completion alone this season, but on yards per attempt, it’s averaging 7.3, which is tied for No. 78 nationally.

Scoring production has been a different story, too. Excluding Anders Carlson’s 32 points on extra points and field goals, Auburn has scored 90 points off touchdowns. Sixty of those points have come from 10 rushing scores. The other 30 are from five passing touchdowns.

Most of those rushing scores have come in short yardage. Six were scored within four yards or fewer. One score was between 5-10 yards, and the other three were runs of 10-plus, at 19, 39 and 11 yards each. Much like any of its passing success, four of Auburn’s passing touchdowns have been on 15-plus-yard plays, with scores of 22, 52, 18 and 62 yards.

Regardless of the balance, Auburn’s offense has been mediocre at best.

Its highest ranking in any team offense stat category is being tied for 63rd nationally in rushing touchdowns. Every other statistic ranks lower nationally, including rush yards per attempt (No. 76), pass yards per game (No. 97), passing touchdowns (t-No. 113), quarterback rating (No. 114) and completion percentage (No. 122), among others.

After saying what he wanted his offense’s identity to be Monday, Harsin continued his answer.

“Have we been very good at that at this point? Are we where we want to be right now?” he asked. “We’re not. But that’s what our identity is. We’re still working on building that identity. We have the vision for it. We’ve got to actually do it.”