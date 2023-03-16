BIRMINGHAM — Auburn went dancing on Thursday night and so did Birmingham.

During an 83-75 victory over Iowa in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the local Auburn fans did their best to make the Magic City sound like the Plains.

“It felt like playing in Neville Arena, it was so loud,” said senior Jaylin Williams. “Every time we scored, it sounded like a big explosion. It was crazy.”

In a newly renovated Legacy Arena, fans in the front row were no more than 20 feet from the sidelines. With a higher capacity than Neville but just as intimate a venue, fans were treated to a show by the Tigers as they trounced the Hawkeyes on the way to a Saturday date with either Houston or Northern Kentucky.

“The energy was great and that’s something we never have to worry about,” Williams said. “Our fans are going to bring the support, the energy, everything we need.”

There were a number of big moments that drew the noise from the Auburn crowd, but the energy was high from the jump. Coming out at halftime, Williams put up a two-point floater that gave the Tigers a 34-26 lead and it was on from there.

Jacqui Pearl was in the front row directly across from the Auburn bench, on her feet the entire time and within conversing distance from her father. She wasn’t alone, surrounded by adoring fans who were packing out the first few rows.

When K.D. Johnson launched up a 3-pointer midway the second half and Johni Broome answered with a block on the other end, Legacy Arena sounded all orange and blue.

The same happened later in the half when freshman Tre Donaldson echoed Johnson’s 3-pointer with a pair of his own.

A familiar face at Auburn home games, a student who wears a coconut bra in an attempt to distract opposing free-throw shooters, was just rows off the floor like he would be as a student. From fans in the front row to the ones sitting in the rafters, the Auburn crowd stayed on their feet and brought energy that the team fed on the entire game.

In a timeout with 2:31 remaining in the game, it seemed as though every spectator in the building was on their feet as Auburn led 72-64 with things drawing to a close. It was a heady celebration after what has been a rough season for the Tigers, with the strength of schedule sometimes getting the better of Auburn.

That didn’t happen on Thursday and the Tigers can cherish that.

The upper levels were packed with families from the area and students who chose to skip their afternoon classes in favor of making the quick journey up Highway 280.

The Auburn pep band was on one baseline, joined by cheerleaders and two rows of overflow seating for staff and players who wouldn’t fit on the bench.

It was an atmosphere just like the Tigers would experience at home, cushioned by support and urged on by the uproar.

The Tigers’ walk-ons had a row reserved for them on the floor near the bench, but they were practically spectators with how close fans were to the action.

“It was an excellent experience, just seeing my guys out there, winning a game like that,” said freshman Jalen Harper. “That was surreal, honestly. That was a big moment.”

Johnson could go to the corner of the court and celebrate fans when he was really fired up. They could yell right back at him.

At the end of the game, the Tigers didn’t have to go far to find people to celebrate the victory with them.