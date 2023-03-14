Still in the heat of building his Auburn program, coach Hugh Freeze made clear Monday that having a stance on the Southeastern Conference’s football schedule model discussion is not at the top of his to-do list.

“I’m kinda of the mindset, if I can’t control it, it’s probably not worth me worrying about,” Freeze said. “I have zero control and I trust John Cohen and Dr. (Chris) Roberts. They’re sitting in those meetings and they’re going to do the best they can to do what’s best for Auburn University.”

Freeze’s line of thinking aligns with Cohen, Auburn’s athletics director, as the SEC is set to decide on a new format for scheduling conference games with Texas and Oklahoma joining the league and expanding it to 16 teams in 2024.

Cohen told the Opelika-Auburn News last month that he saw merit to both sides of the debate between a nine-game format with three permanent opponents and an eight-game format with one permanent opponent. The one thing he stressed was how pressing of a matter it is.

“You have to be fair to these non-conference opponents, and you have to be fair to your own fan base, and you have a budget to run,” Cohen said. “So all those things kind of come together for you to be a little anxious about what’s next.”

This isn’t a topic other SEC coaches and athletics directors have been shy about. Alabama coach Nick Saban expressed disinterest on March 3 of a proposed slate of Auburn, LSU and Tennessee as the Crimson Tide’s three opponents.

“You look historically at 25 years, Alabama, LSU, and Auburn are the three best teams in the West,” Saban said. “So we’re playing them all.”

Texas A&M Ross Bjork had also openly campaigned for a nine-game slate with three permanent opponents in the past. But Freeze’s message falls in line with his athletics director, and he remained largely mum on the topic.

“Some of us have it harder than others and are used to that,” Freeze said. “It is what it is and me complaining about it or worrying about it certainly is not going to help us prepare for it. So it is what it is.

“If you ask me after they’ve decided on the format, I probably could tell you who I’d like for our crossovers to be. It’s probably not going to be those. So it’s really just not worth me worrying about it.”

Asked if he’d be comfortable sharing his preferred opponents, Freeze added: “Every year is probably quite different. But I would assume in whatever format they’re going to give us, that we’re probably going to have a couple of tough draws.”