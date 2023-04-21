Auburn baseball’s series finale against Mississippi State this weekend is shaping up to give players, coaches and fans an opportunity to witness something few have seen in the sport of baseball — a switch pitcher.

Mississippi State pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje, who can pitch with either his left and right hand, is slated as the Bulldogs’ projected starter for Sunday’s series finale, which begins at 1 p.m. CST at Plainsman Park.

“I mean, I’ve never even watched somebody, let alone played against somebody like that,” Auburn outfielder Bobby Peirce said, “so I think it’ll be pretty cool.”

A true freshman, the 19-year-old Cijntje is naturally a left-handed thrower, according to a February article from USA Today, with a fastball that tops out in the low 90s from his left side. However, he’s touched as fast as 97 mph with his right.

Cijntje has made eight starts in nine appearances this year for Mississippi State, striking out a team-high 48 batters in 35⅓ innings. Opponents are batting .190 against him.

Originally born in the Netherlands and raised primarily in Curaçao, Cijntje moved to Florida at 16 years old and played high school baseball at Champagnat Catholic School before committing to play college baseball for the Bulldogs. He was rated as the No. 34 prospect in the country by Perfect Game last year.

Only a handful of switch pitchers have ever thrown collegiately or at the professional level, though they’re not unprecedented. Pat Venditte is perhaps the latest example, throwing with both arms at Creighton and then doing so for several MLB franchises in a five-year career.

As for how much Cijntje could switch hands on the Plains, Auburn coach Butch Thompson said Thursday that Cijntje has primarily pitched with his right hand of late. It’s also worth noting that Auburn’s usual lineup only has a handful of left-handed or switch-hitting batters, which would usually be considered an advantage against a right-handed pitcher.

Both Ike Irish and Cooper McMurray are lineup mainstays who bat from the left side of the plate. Shortstop Cole Foster, who often bats leadoff for the Tigers, is the lone switch hitter in Auburn’s lineup.

Should Cijntje and Foster face off, the pitcher would have to declare which hand he is throwing with before the hitter could declare which side of the plate he’d bat from, according to the NCAA rule book. Ambidextrous pitchers also aren’t allowed to change hands in the middle of an at-bat unless a pinch hitter is called on.

“All of these guys, they’re used to either same-side at-bats, right on right, or right on left,” Thompson said. “So I think he’ll (Cijntje) make his presence known. … (It’s) Just (about) being prepared for it.”