One of the first signs of game week officially arrived from Auburn football on Monday, as the program released its first depth chart of the season ahead of its Week 1 matchup with UMass.

Head coach Hugh Freeze didn’t have one however, and it wasn’t because he wasn’t provided with it.

“I don't know where that (depth chart) came from,” Freeze said. “I guess that's from the [sports information department] world. I don't do depth charts. It's really nonsense.”

While it may be “nonsense,” the depth chart provided was — at the very least — a sign of the change that’s come with Freeze and his staff since their arrival, especially in regards to their 20-plus-player transfer portal haul. Newcomers are peppered across the offense and defense, with 24 players who weren’t on last season’s roster made an appearance, with 10 of them being starters.

Previously announced QB1 Payton Thorne was one of those 10, along with tight end Rivaldo Fairweather, receivers Jyaire Short and Shane Hooks, defensive end Mosiah Nasili-Kite, Jack linebacker Elijah McAllister, box linebacker Austin Keys, and three offensive linemen in Dillon Wade (left tackle), Avery Jones (center) and Gunner Britton (right tackle).

The depth chart potentially wrapped up one of the bigger question marks that remained from fall camp position battles, as Jeremiah Wright was listed as the Tigers’ starting left guard. Beyond him, the bulk of the depth chart didn’t stray much from what was seen during media viewing windows in Auburn’s fall camp.

While the transfers take up the bulk of newcomers on the two-deep, there’s five freshmen listed, all of whom are reserves. In the secondary, both Kayin Lee and Colton Hood are listed as second-string cornerbacks, and Terrance Love is listed as the weak safety position. Keldric Faulk, who worked at both Jack linebacker and defensive end this offseason, is listed as a second-string defensive end.

Ultimately, it may not be much to take stock in until after Auburn takes the field for the first time this Saturday, especially considering Freeze doesn’t seem to take much stock in it either.

"I don't care who runs out there with the first group or the second group," Freeze said. "They freely rotate, so I don't make much of those depth charts."