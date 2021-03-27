‘It’s always big’: Auburn soccer set for spring showdown at Alabama

Nothing else matters on rivalry week. Karen Hoppa knows that.
It’s Auburn against Alabama. It doesn’t matter what the records are, what the standings look like, or who’s ranked what. As the old clichés go, it doesn’t matter where they play — in Auburn, or Tuscaloosa, or in a parking lot.
Here’s proof it doesn’t matter what time of year they play, either.
Spring, summer, or fall, there was still an air of electricity hanging over Auburn soccer practice this week, Hoppa said, as the Tigers prepared for Saturday’s showdown in Tuscaloosa. That’s because it’s the rivalry game, and Auburn is playing Alabama at 2 p.m. Saturday — and even though it’s a non-conference game in the spring, played in a season unlike any other, the rivalry is always going to be the rivalry.
“It’s always big,” Hoppa said. She knows it as well as anyone, as one of Auburn’s longest tenured head coaches.
The game will be streamed on SEC Network+. Auburn looks to win its third straight, still aiming to play its way into an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament in April. But no additional motivation is needed this week.
“Really, all spring we’ve kind of stressed taking it one game at a time, but this game, certainly, is a little bit bigger, always,” Hoppa said. “It doesn’t matter what is going on and what’s on the line and what’s not, and records and all that. All that goes out the window, right?
“It’s Auburn-Alabama, every time you play. So for sure, we’re feeling that rivalry a little bit in the air this week at practice.”
Auburn enters 7-5-3 in 2020-21, coming off a 1-0 overtime win at Louisville last weekend, and a 1-0 win over Georgia in the Tigers’ last home game on March 13. Alabama is 7-6-2, coming off a 4-2 win over South Alabama. Both teams played an SEC-only schedule in the fall, then re-booted their seasons with non-conference play this spring in hopes of bolstering their resume for the national championship tournament, which was postponed from the fall to the spring.
For both teams, it meant a chance to schedule each other again in non-conference play — and for Auburn, that meant a free shot at revenge after a 1-0 loss to Alabama in November in SEC play.
“We lost to them in back-to-back games now for the first time since 1999,” Hoppa said. “That’s something that they promoted significantly, so that was a little bulletin board — you know? — for our team.
“Really, when it comes down to it, more important than that is just avenging the loss in the fall. Our team obviously wasn’t happy with that, at home, gave up a soft goal, couldn’t finish. They are loving that we have the opportunity to have a second chance to play them this season.”
Senior Sarah Houchin netted the game-winning penalty kick in double overtime at Louisville last week — a veteran player coming through for a team loaded with youngsters in hostile territory. Louisville hunkered down with a deep defensive line all game, Hoppa said, hardly challenging Auburn until it got to the circle, but it was one of those youngsters, Marissa Arias, who created the winning opportunity. She got behind the defense in double overtime and was fouled, ultimately taking a nasty tumble and having to check out for blood.
During the delay and the cleanup, Houchin waited much like a football kicker being iced by a timeout, Hoppa said, but she clutched up the game-winner.
“She handled it perfectly, just like a pro, and buried the PK,” Hoppa said. “It was great composure on her part.”
Hoppa hopes big moments like that come through as a learning experience for the younger players, too, and that’s why Auburn scheduled a challenging lineup of games this spring — the rematch with Alabama included.
The moments don’t get much bigger than the ones in the rivalry — no matter where or when.