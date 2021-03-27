‘It’s always big’: Auburn soccer set for spring showdown at Alabama

“It’s Auburn-Alabama, every time you play. So for sure, we’re feeling that rivalry a little bit in the air this week at practice.”

Auburn enters 7-5-3 in 2020-21, coming off a 1-0 overtime win at Louisville last weekend, and a 1-0 win over Georgia in the Tigers’ last home game on March 13. Alabama is 7-6-2, coming off a 4-2 win over South Alabama. Both teams played an SEC-only schedule in the fall, then re-booted their seasons with non-conference play this spring in hopes of bolstering their resume for the national championship tournament, which was postponed from the fall to the spring.

For both teams, it meant a chance to schedule each other again in non-conference play — and for Auburn, that meant a free shot at revenge after a 1-0 loss to Alabama in November in SEC play.

“We lost to them in back-to-back games now for the first time since 1999,” Hoppa said. “That’s something that they promoted significantly, so that was a little bulletin board — you know? — for our team.

“Really, when it comes down to it, more important than that is just avenging the loss in the fall. Our team obviously wasn’t happy with that, at home, gave up a soft goal, couldn’t finish. They are loving that we have the opportunity to have a second chance to play them this season.”