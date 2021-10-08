‘It’s because of these gentlemen’: Auburn unveils statues for Jordan-Hare Stadium namesakes

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They have done this for us, and it’s our job to continue the seeds that they planted in us,” Jackson said.

Jackson played for Dye and won the Heisman Trophy in 1985. Like Jackson sharing memories of Dye, running back Terry Henley from the 1972 Amazins’ team shared memories of what it was like playing for Jordan.

Former Auburn athletics director David Housel shared more about who Hare was, recounting conversations he had with Jordan during his coaching days.

Housel said that long before the championships, accomplishments and glistening football facilities that stand on campus now, Hare hung Auburn’s North Star, and all Auburn people have to do is follow it.

“His legacy at Auburn is simply this: A belief, a commitment to, ‘Athletics make men strong, studying makes men wise, but character makes men great,’” Housel said.

Auburn announced the commissioning of the three statues in 2020. They now stand outside the stadium on the intersection of Donahue Drive and Heisman Drive, near where the team enters the stadium at the end of Tiger Walk. Dye is depicted clapping his hands and wearing his signature ballcap and tie. Jordan is depicted with a solemn stare and his hands in his back pockets.