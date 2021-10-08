‘It’s because of these gentlemen’: Auburn unveils statues for Jordan-Hare Stadium namesakes

Bo Jackson pointed to the stadium behind him.
It wouldn’t stand so high, it wouldn’t fit so many people, and it wouldn’t be the home of so many amazing memories, he figures, if it weren’t for Cliff Hare, Ralph ‘Shug’ Jordan and Pat Dye.
“It’s because of these gentlemen that we’re able to enjoy sports on the other side of these walls like no other college in the country,” Jackson said.
Auburn unveiled statues honoring all three stadium and playing field namesakes Friday at a ceremony in the shadows of Jordan-Hare Stadium, with speakers like Jackson sharing memories of the three men and highlighting their places in program history.
Hare was a part of Auburn’s first football team in 1892 and he worked as a longtime chairman on Auburn’s Faculty Athletic Committee to see the program come into maturity the next century. Jordan won Auburn’s first national championship in 1957 in one highlight of his long coaching career at Auburn, where he became an icon. Dye was Auburn’s next program-defining icon, leading the team to some of its most successful seasons in the 1980’s.
The stadium was named Cliff Hare Stadium in 1949, before Jordan’s name was added and it was renamed Jordan-Hare Stadium in 1973. In 2005, the playing surface inside was named Pat Dye Field.
“They have done this for us, and it’s our job to continue the seeds that they planted in us,” Jackson said.
Jackson played for Dye and won the Heisman Trophy in 1985. Like Jackson sharing memories of Dye, running back Terry Henley from the 1972 Amazins’ team shared memories of what it was like playing for Jordan.
Former Auburn athletics director David Housel shared more about who Hare was, recounting conversations he had with Jordan during his coaching days.
Housel said that long before the championships, accomplishments and glistening football facilities that stand on campus now, Hare hung Auburn’s North Star, and all Auburn people have to do is follow it.
“His legacy at Auburn is simply this: A belief, a commitment to, ‘Athletics make men strong, studying makes men wise, but character makes men great,’” Housel said.
Auburn announced the commissioning of the three statues in 2020. They now stand outside the stadium on the intersection of Donahue Drive and Heisman Drive, near where the team enters the stadium at the end of Tiger Walk. Dye is depicted clapping his hands and wearing his signature ballcap and tie. Jordan is depicted with a solemn stare and his hands in his back pockets.
Hare is depicted holding a cigar box; Housel said that in the early days of Auburn football, Hare and Steadman Sanford, who the Georgia Bulldogs’ stadium is named after, would come back to Auburn after the Auburn-Georgia game in Columbus with the ticket money from the game stuffed in a cigar box. Then they’d sit at Hare’s kitchen table and divide the dollars one by one between them to split the gate equally between the two schools.