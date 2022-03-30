‘It’s family’: Secondary coach Zac Etheridge sticks with Auburn through offseason turnover

Zac Etheridge stayed put.

For the first time Monday, the Auburn secondary coach and 2010 national champion he had his chance to explain why.

Easy answer: For Etheridge, this is home, and this is family.

The Auburn football program went through plenty of turnover this offseason, with about 20 players entering the transfer portal and former defensive coordinator Derek Mason leaving for Oklahoma State. Etheridge at one point was a candidate for the secondary job at Georgia, according to multiple reports in February.

Instead, Etheridge was promoted to associate head coach later in February, and now he’s back leading the Tigers’ secondary through spring practice.

“Man, I mean it’s family,” Etheridge said. “It’s the one thing that we understand, is this place. I’ve been able to do a lot of great things here, but the guys in my room, those players, everyday I look them in the eye, I’m always honest with them about everything.

“I believe in Coach (Bryan) Harsin’s vision and what he brings to the team and the things that he’s done and what he stands for. He cares about people. He actually cares about making sure we develop our players bigger than football. And that’s what I believe in. That’s the standard. And that was part of the decision that I would be staying. You’re going to work everyday with people you know have your best interest in what you love.”

Etheridge, who was named cornerbacks coach in January 2021 and promoted to associate head coach and secondary coach on Feb. 18, now oversees the entirety of Auburn’s defensive backs. Mason, who left for OSU in January, helped Etheridge coach the group last year.

“We met together last year with Coach Mason, but just in terms of the overall, DB play is always tricky,” Etheridge said. “But being able to grab Coach (Jeff Schmedding) here and there to help a specific technique or drill is always a bonus with him not having a position. He’s been able to help in that.”

Schmedding was an associate head coach, linebackers coach and run game coordinator last season, but was promoted to defensive coordinator with Mason’s departure. He had previously served as Harsin’s defensive coordinator at Boise State.

Auburn’s roster currently lists 14 players, including recent transfer Ro Torrence, in its secondary. Seven members of the Tigers’ 2022 signing class, though, are listed as defensive backs, including Oregon transfer DJ James, JUCO product Marquise Gilbert and early enrollee Caleb Wooden, all of whom are listed on the spring roster.

“They have personality,” Etheridge said of Auburn’s newcomers. “They fit in. Those guys, they know who the leaders are. We talk about it all the time: Listen more than you speak. Those guys will listen. They follow the guys in front of them. They come in, they speak, they have fun.”

