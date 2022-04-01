‘It’s going to be a battle’: No. 17 Auburn softball welcomes No. 7 Florida

Mickey Dean likes the way his team handles adversity.

In a 28-4 start to the year, he’s seen his team gut out wins, bounce back from losses, and swing back when things don’t go the Tigers’ way.

It’s a good thing: There’s plenty of adversity coming Auburn’s way this weekend in the form of the Florida Gators.

No. 17 Auburn hosts perennial power No. 7 Florida for a weekend series at Jane B. Moore Field.

“When it comes to adversity, these kids look you in the eye when you talk to them during adversity, they don’t shy away from it,” Dean said on his segment on Tiger Talk Monday.

“They are always engaged and that’s what I love about them,” Dean added.

Dean knows the rich history of Florida softball pointing out that the Gators have a “great tradition.”

“They normally have really good pitching, they have a lot of speed on offense, and they don’t beat themselves on defense. I think they’ve been at the top three, four defensively for the last 12 years,” Dean said.

“It’s going to be a battle,” Dean added.

Auburn’s last win over the Gators came in 2019. The Tigers haven’t won a series over the Gators since 2005 when Auburn swept at home.

The series will run Friday through Sunday. Friday’s game will begin at 6 p.m. and will be available to stream on SEC Network+.

Auburn’s Bri Ellis is the program’s second freshman to hit double-digit home runs, with 11 on the season so far. The only other Tiger to have that stat was Kasey Cooper when she hit 18 homeruns in her freshman season in 2014.

Both teams are coming off SEC series losses, Florida dropping its series against No. 11 Tennessee and Auburn losing in heartbreaking fashion against No. 12 Kentucky.

The No. 17 Tigers don’t plan on shying away from the competition when they welcome No. 7 Florida to Jane B. Moore Field.

Dean believes that with a series like this, it doesn’t matter whether it’s in Auburn or Gainesville — the Tigers are going to “show up.”

“It doesn’t matter where it’s played, it’s going to be a battle. But we’re going to be ready,” Dean said.

Saturday’s game will begin at 2 p.m. and air on the SEC Network. Sunday’s finale will begin at 1 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network+.