‘It’s huge’: Auburn baseball takes series over No. 12 Vanderbilt

Butch Thompson didn’t say a word to his team.

He didn’t have to.

On the power of Sonny DiChiara and the shoulder of Joseph Gonzalez, the Auburn baseball team bounced back to beat No. 12 Vanderbilt 8-2 on Sunday and take the weekend series at Plainsman Park.

DiChiara finished with five RBI’s, hitting a three-run homer in the second inning. Gonzalez pitched a complete game win, Auburn’s first in SEC play since 2018.

Auburn has now won three straight conference series. In all three, Auburn split the first two games before clutching up to win the rubber match in the series finale.

Auburn beat Vanderbilt 5-1 Friday before everything fell apart Saturday in a 19-4 blowout loss.

But there was no rah-rah after that one, Thompson explained. The head coach didn’t chew the team out or give any sorrowful speeches.

Auburn had won the big series finale before, and they just needed to go do it again.

“I chose to say absolutely nothing to this team,” Thompson laughed postgame on the Auburn Sports Network radio broadcast. “Right or wrong coaching move or not, it at least makes me feel good now that a game’s been played that at least I hope the guys know that we showed them trust.

“All we did was prepare for today’s starting pitcher. All we did was talk about the techniques and the sequences we needed to get to today.”

Auburn wasted no time putting that plan into action.

DiChiara hit an RBI double to get Auburn on the board in the bottom of the first inning, then Brody Moore scored DiChiara to make it 2-0. After Vanderbilt answered with a run to make it 2-1, DiChiara hit his big three-run bomb in the bottom of the second second to make it 5-1.

When Auburn led 7-2 in the sixtch DiChiara sent a solo shot over the fence to give Auburn another insurance run — and give the game its final score.

“I just hope there’s a toughness associated with the Game 3,” Thompson said. “We’ve been in this position, 1-1, the last three weeks in a row, and found a way to win. Just to keep it going and just to continue to play hard.”

Gonzalez pitched all nine innings giving up eight hits but only one earned run.

“It’s huge,” Gonzalez said on radio of the win. “It’s going to put us in a great spot. We needed it. We’ve been working for it. So we deserve it.”

He said he knew in the sixth inning that he had enough left to go the distance: “I said, ‘Yeah, this game’s mine.’ I felt pretty good.”

Auburn now moves to 22-10 on the season and 7-5 in the SEC. After dropping its first SEC series against powerhouse Ole Miss, Auburn has won three straight series 2-1, against Texas A&M, LSU and Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt made the College World Series final last season, finishing as national runner-up.

Auburn’s next SEC opponent is the team that won it: Auburn travels for a three-game series next weekend at Mississippi State.

Auburn will first step out of conference play for a midweek game against Samford on Tuesday before playing at Mississippi State on Thursday.

