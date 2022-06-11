‘It’s national championship or bust’: Auburn head to Super Regional aiming high

Following Auburn’s 11-4 win against UCLA to clinch the Auburn Regional title Monday, Butch Thompson was asked about the significance was of how close his team was to another trip to the College World Series in Omaha.

“Yes, but you know,” Thompson replied, “when your starting pitching shows up like that, I look at a team and what it would take to win a national championship.”

The Auburn skipper continued on for about another three-and-a-half minutes, lauding his lineup and its abilities. He praised Nate LaRue’s arm from the backstop, Cole Foster’s return, Sonny DiChiara being one of the biggest threats in college baseball, and so on, before getting to the nut of his point.

“I have to be careful not to sell our team short,” Thompson said. “We’re five teams away from a national championship. … So, it’s National Championship or bust.

“If you just play the Omaha game — ‘Get to Omaha’ — it’ll kind of be like ‘19 or other times that I’ve been where it’s like, you know, two [games] and a barbecue. At some point in time, you have to move your program to start really envisioning the thing that I’ve been saying this whole time. It’s my Les Brown quote: ‘People don’t fail because they aim high and miss, it’s because they aim low and hit.’ I need to make sure I don’t underscore the potential of this team, of what I saw this weekend.”

With its win against UCLA, Auburn became one of 10 teams to advance to a Super Regional in three of the past four seasons. The Tigers are also an even 3-3 this year against the past two national champions in Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. They’ll have a chance to go above .500 this weekend against No. 3 overall seed Oregon State, which won the third most recent title in 2018.

Thompson doubled down on the statement Thursday, ahead of the Tigers’ trip to Corvallis, saying a lot of his belief goes back to how much he trusts this year’s team.

“I got to a certain point in the season where I said ‘I trust this ballclub,’” Thompson said. “This is a ballclub of consistency. We’ve never lost more than two ball games [in a row] over the season. I don’t know if I’ve had that in my 30 years of coaching so there was a lot of consistency.”

Of the Tigers’ 19 losses this year, they’ve only lost back-to-back games four times, with the most recent stretch being their final two games against Kentucky ahead of the Auburn Regional.

“I had trust, and now I believe in them,” Thompson said. “I think every program, especially like an Auburn, should think that way. That you should be aiming as high as you possibly can, and I thought it was the right moment in time to make that statement of belief.”

Another first that Thompson noted is that this is the first team he’s fielded at Auburn that he doesn’t address after games, which he also said goes back to trust, particularly of team leaders like Kason Howell and Carson Skipper.

“We’ve been through a lot this year,” Howell said Thursday. “That’s brought us closer together, and this team’s more unified than any team I’ve been a part of. That’s a huge thing going into playing on the road.”

