‘It’s not about what everybody says’: As fans ride high, Harsin keeps grounded mentality

Yes, Auburn is tied with Alabama at the top of the SEC West standings. If Auburn manages to beat Texas A&M, the Tigers would only need to win one of two against Mississippi State and South Carolina to make the Iron Bowl a de facto divisional title game. Harsin acquiesced that the team’s goal is to play for a championship, just as he acquiesced that Auburn’s had lows this season to go along with the highs.

But ultimately, the ‘1-0 mentality’ means the only focus is on the task at hand. If you enter Saturday trying to go 1-0, that means you’re 0-0 entering Saturday — and nothing you did before changes your focus, whether it was good or bad or a great top-10 win.

“It’s right back to just our process of things we do day in and day out, and truly just trying to get everybody to understand: It’s not about what everybody says. It’s not about what everybody thinks. It’s not about what could happen. It’s about what we’re doing right now. That’s the reality,” Harsin said.

That mentality has served Auburn well so far. Auburn seemed to erase that experience against Georgia State when the team went down to Baton Rouge just seven days later to earn Auburn’s first win in Death Valley in over 20 years. Auburn bounced back from its loss to Georgia with a strong road win at Arkansas.