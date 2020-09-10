‘It’s time to put action to our words’: Auburn launches ‘Together We Will’ initiative

In an effort championed by head football coach Gus Malzahn and head men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl, Auburn athletics launched a new initiative dubbed ‘Together We Will’ on Thursday, aiming to raise money for new scholarships and resources created to support diversity on campus.
Auburn sports legends Bo Jackson, Charles Barkley and Tim Hudson threw their support behind the effort, as did fellow famous Auburn alums in Apple CEO Tim Cook and Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer.
Auburn launched the sale of new T-shirts featuring two hands together, noting that a portion of proceeds from the shirt will go to the program’s new ‘Together We Will’ Scholarship. Supporters can also contribute directly to the scholarship fund through donations.
“Me and Bruce have been talking for really all of the summer about ways to unite the Auburn Family during these challenging times — not just with COVID but racial and social injustice,” Malzahn said in a video Auburn posted to social media on Thursday afternoon. “And we’ve come up with an idea, a unity T-shirt.
“It’s for a great cause,” he said.
Auburn athletics teams are set to use the new symbol promoting unity on their uniforms, equipment and warm-up gear soon, as a way to raise awareness for what the program says is a call for people from all walks of life to come together and unite as one.
“It’s about diversity. It’s about inclusion. It’s about the Auburn Family,” Pearl said. “Gus and I are really excited about working on this project together, but we need your help, and we need your support, to buy a T-shirt — and together, we’re going to make a difference.”
The effort comes after recommendations from Auburn’s task force on inclusion and race relations formed this summer in response to injustices carried out across the country.
“Come on, y’all. Together, we can beat this,” Jackson said in the video, boasting the new efforts to boost the recruitment and retention of minority students at Auburn. “Together, we can make a difference. Together, we represent War Damn Eagle.”
Auburn’s Allen Greene, who in 2018 became the school’s first Black athletic director, said earlier this summer in a conversation sponsored by the National Association of College Directors of Athletics that he has talked with Auburn supporters who said they have problems with the phrase ‘Black lives matter’ because of the way they perceive that message to be tied to certain organizations.
The new logo seemingly allows Auburn athletes to share their feelings for calls to unity in Auburn’s own, unique way.
“Every family is made up of people with individual thoughts and at times family members disagree. Families also love and support each other despite those disagreements. Through sport, there is an opportunity to acknowledge differing points of view and unite for a greater purpose,” Greene said in a statement posted to the school’s website. “The Auburn Unity Symbol represents the oneness we seek to instill in our teams and throughout our community.
“I applaud the leadership of our coaches, staff and student-athletes for their efforts,” he went on. “Lastly, I encourage the Auburn Family to embrace what makes us unique and enthusiastically support Together We Will.”
Auburn’s football and men’s basketball teams paused practices in late August after shootings in Wisconsin, following the lead of NBA players who walked out of playoff games around that time to try to shed light on issues and decipher what could be done to help create constructive conversation.
Auburn’s teams returned to practice promptly after, and Thursday, Auburn’s football coaches and players excitedly shared photos of them together in the new shirt at the practice field. Auburn men’s basketball did the same, sharing a picture of team members hand in hand on the court in Auburn Arena, sporting the new shirt.
“Auburn Family, it’s time to put action to our words,” Auburn offensive lineman Keiondre Jones posted to Twitter.
“Go crazy!” defensive back Jordyn Peters told the fans in a post. “Buy as many shirts as possible. All proceeds go to fund the recruitment and care of diverse students. This is major.”
Online, Auburn used the hashtag #TogetherWeWill.
