‘It’s time to put action to our words’: Auburn launches ‘Together We Will’ initiative

“It’s about diversity. It’s about inclusion. It’s about the Auburn Family,” Pearl said. “Gus and I are really excited about working on this project together, but we need your help, and we need your support, to buy a T-shirt — and together, we’re going to make a difference.”

The effort comes after recommendations from Auburn’s task force on inclusion and race relations formed this summer in response to injustices carried out across the country.

“Come on, y’all. Together, we can beat this,” Jackson said in the video, boasting the new efforts to boost the recruitment and retention of minority students at Auburn. “Together, we can make a difference. Together, we represent War Damn Eagle.”

Auburn’s Allen Greene, who in 2018 became the school’s first Black athletic director, said earlier this summer in a conversation sponsored by the National Association of College Directors of Athletics that he has talked with Auburn supporters who said they have problems with the phrase ‘Black lives matter’ because of the way they perceive that message to be tied to certain organizations.

The new logo seemingly allows Auburn athletes to share their feelings for calls to unity in Auburn’s own, unique way.