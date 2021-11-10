'It was electric': Auburn men’s basketball feeds off Auburn Arena environment in opener

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Given what he’s seen before at Auburn, coach Bruce Pearl made it clear the return of so many fans was a welcomed sight.

“To have the student section around the entire – both baselines and the side – man, that was unbelievable,” Pearl said. “It was great to be back in the arena with The Jungle [Auburn’s student section].”

While players such as Green had never played an actual game in Auburn Arena – the team held a scrimmage last Friday there against Southern Indiana – they embraced the fans’ energy, especially during the team’s dominant early stretch.

Auburn jumped on Morehead State to start the game and built a commanding 20-4 lead in the game’s first nine minutes. The new Tigers did their part to ramp the fans up even more – five-star freshman Jabari Smith worked to hype up the fans early on after drilling a 3-pointer, his first made basket at Auburn.

Looking back on the start of the action, center Walker Kessler explained the fans did their jobs and the players did theirs.