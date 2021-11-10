'It was electric': Auburn men’s basketball feeds off Auburn Arena environment in opener

It didn’t take Auburn’s Wendell Green Jr. long to learn what playing in a raucous Auburn Arena will be like this season.
Green is one of the Tigers’ new players for 2021-22, and the former Eastern Kentucky point guard saw firsthand Tuesday night what kind of environment the Tigers’ home court can provide. The crowd – which was announced as 9,121 – got loud even before the opening tip and stayed that way for most of the Tigers’ 77-54 victory.
For Green, his first game as an Auburn Tiger offered a glimpse of what’s to come this season.
“It was like nothing I ever played in front of before, you know? It was electric,” said Green, who led Auburn with 19 points on 8-of-17 shooting. “Every time somebody scored, [you] couldn't really hear out there. But it was fun, and the support is crazy here."
The anticipation for Tuesday’s season opener was high for the Tigers’ fan base for multiple reasons.
The high expectations for Auburn – which started the year ranked No. 22 in the nation and projected to finish fifth in the SEC – has certainly added to the buzz as did many fans’ inability to watch the Tigers up close. The coronavirus pandemic forced Auburn to have limited capacity in 2020-21, meaning the last time the Tigers could have possibly played in front of a full-capacity home crowd was March 4, 2020.
Given what he’s seen before at Auburn, coach Bruce Pearl made it clear the return of so many fans was a welcomed sight.
“To have the student section around the entire – both baselines and the side – man, that was unbelievable,” Pearl said. “It was great to be back in the arena with The Jungle [Auburn’s student section].”
While players such as Green had never played an actual game in Auburn Arena – the team held a scrimmage last Friday there against Southern Indiana – they embraced the fans’ energy, especially during the team’s dominant early stretch.
Auburn jumped on Morehead State to start the game and built a commanding 20-4 lead in the game’s first nine minutes. The new Tigers did their part to ramp the fans up even more – five-star freshman Jabari Smith worked to hype up the fans early on after drilling a 3-pointer, his first made basket at Auburn.
Looking back on the start of the action, center Walker Kessler explained the fans did their jobs and the players did theirs.
“From last year with COVID and not having fans, all the fans want to be out there and they did an unbelievable job,” said Kessler, who had six points, six rebounds and five blocks. “We understood our roles going out there it’s just about playing intense and playing hard. Going after every rebound, block, 50-50 ball and we did just that.”
The atmosphere during Tuesday’s game offered Auburn’s players a taste of what they can expect at home throughout the season. Pearl believes the Tigers’ fans will be back in full force starting Friday against UL-Monroe, especially given how Auburn played to open the year.
“I think they'll come back because they got a treat – they got to see some fun basketball, some up-tempo ball, kids playing really hard,” Pearl said.