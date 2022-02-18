'It was great': Auburn heats up from 3-point range, hopes to keep it going

Smith said after the game on Wednesday that for him and his teammates the improved free throw and 3-point shooting wasn’t anything other than them just getting in the gym and working on it.

“I would just say everybody taking it upon themselves and owning it and just getting in the gym and getting up shots,” Smith said. “We haven’t shot it how we know we can in confidence so it’s just a work in process. Keep finding open looks, playing for each other and then we’ll start making shots as it goes.”

As a team, Auburn finished the game 11-of-22 from 3-point range or 50 percent. Smith may have led the way from 3-point range, but K.D. Johnson was 1-for-2 from beyond the arc, Wendell Green was 2-of-5 and Devan Cambridge was 1-for-3.

At the free throw line, Auburn shot 80.8 percent as a team with Green and Jaylin Williams both perfect from the charity stripe. Green was 4-for-4 and Williams was 6-for-6 and the Tigers finished the game 21-of-26 at the line.

And with five regular season games left, both players and coaches are hoping that Wednesday’s shooting performance will be the start of a hot streak that they can keep going.