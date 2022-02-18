'It was great': Auburn heats up from 3-point range, hopes to keep it going

Before Wednesday’s game against Vanderbilt, Pearl said Auburn’s key for the offense was to make more 3-pointers and free throws.
If they did that, he said, and added to their already successful two-point game, Auburn could take another step as a good team trying to becoming a great team.
Against the Commodores, Auburn’s players took Pearl’s advice and did just that.
The Tigers unleashed a flurry of 3’s and were on-target at the line as they scored 94 points in Wednesday’s win.
The 94 points were the second most they’ve scored against an SEC opponent this season behind the 100 they scored against Alabama at home earlier in the month.
“It was great,” Pearl said about Auburn’s improved shooting. “That’s going to make everything we do better, if we can keep it going.
“And look, Vanderbilt, they’re first in the league in 3-point percentage defense. So the fact that we’re 11 of 22 — now, Jabari made 7 of them. But he got them in transition, he got them in trail, he got them in rhythm, and he was open, so that was really good.”
Jabari Smith led the way with a career-high 31 points and was on fire from beyond the arc as he was 7-of-10 from 3-point range.
Smith said after the game on Wednesday that for him and his teammates the improved free throw and 3-point shooting wasn’t anything other than them just getting in the gym and working on it.
“I would just say everybody taking it upon themselves and owning it and just getting in the gym and getting up shots,” Smith said. “We haven’t shot it how we know we can in confidence so it’s just a work in process. Keep finding open looks, playing for each other and then we’ll start making shots as it goes.”
As a team, Auburn finished the game 11-of-22 from 3-point range or 50 percent. Smith may have led the way from 3-point range, but K.D. Johnson was 1-for-2 from beyond the arc, Wendell Green was 2-of-5 and Devan Cambridge was 1-for-3.
At the free throw line, Auburn shot 80.8 percent as a team with Green and Jaylin Williams both perfect from the charity stripe. Green was 4-for-4 and Williams was 6-for-6 and the Tigers finished the game 21-of-26 at the line.
And with five regular season games left, both players and coaches are hoping that Wednesday’s shooting performance will be the start of a hot streak that they can keep going.
Smith knows his head coach is going to keep instilling confidence in them and they’ve got to do their part as well.
“He’s going to let you shoot any shot,” Smith said. “Whether he likes it, whether you like it, he gives you that confidence. Just always having that confidence when you shoot it, we know our shots are going to fall sooner or later. It’s just his job to keep instilling that confidence in us. It’s our job to stay in the gym and just make shots.”