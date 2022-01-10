‘It'll absolutely be our greatest challenge’: Auburn men’s basketball faces Alabama on the road

The instances of Auburn and Alabama being among the nation’s top teams at the same time have been few and far between over the years.
That just so happens to be the case this season, which makes Tuesday night’s game as high stakes as the rivalry gets.
No. 4 Auburn (14-1, 3-0 SEC) is on the road again when the Tigers hit the court at 8 p.m. to face No. 24 Alabama (11-4, 2-1 SEC). The matchup is a highly-anticipated one given the strength of both teams: per Sports Reference, this will be the first time they both enter the game ranked since 1987.
While Auburn has faced some real challenges to open the 2021-22 season, coach Bruce Pearl didn’t hesitate to credit the Crimson Tide as fierce competition.
“They run, they spread it, they shoot the 3 ball, they get it to the rim, they get to the foul line, they play hard defensively, they're hard to guard, they make great adjustments,” Pearl said. “[They’re a] really great team and a really great system. It'll absolutely be our greatest challenge so far this year.”
Auburn enters the first of two meetings with Alabama in the midst of an 11-game winning streak, the latest being an 85-73 victory over Florida on Saturday. The win featured standout efforts from a number of Tigers, including forward Jaylin Williams, who rose to the occasion when called upon.
Williams stepped up in a big way with freshman phenom Jabari Smith limited due to fouls. The junior forward logged 21 minutes and made the most of them by scoring 14 points – good for second on the team – on 5-of-6 shooting to go with three rebounds and two blocks in the win.
Given Williams’ talent, Pearl felt the Tigers are in rarified air at the power forward position.
“If you combine the position – if you combine Jaylin Williams and Jabari Smith's numbers, I think we have the best 4 man in the country,” Pearl said. “That's a strong statement, but I don’t think anybody could put those two guys out there and have a better player at the position than Jabari Smith and Jaylin Williams.
“Jaylin can score inside and out, and he does a lot of things to affect winning. And he could play-make. Jaylin Williams can play-make.
While the Tigers are rolling along after notching another hard-earned victory, the Crimson Tide has something to prove after another setback.
Alabama has had a rough go of it over the last month, as the team has split its last six games – including a 92-86 loss at Missouri on Saturday. While the Crimson Tide has had issues of late, the squad still has an impressive resume that includes beating then-No. 2 Gonzaga in early December as one of three ranked victories.
Pearl spoke highly of the Crimson Tide’s backcourt, crediting junior Jahvon Quinerly as one of the best point guards in the conference and fellow junior Jaden Shackelford – who is the SEC’s fourth-leading scorer – as one of the league’s best shooters.
Factor in freshman JD Davison – who is the two-time reigning Alabama Mr. Basketball award winner – and senior Keon Ellis, and Pearl believes Alabama has one of the best combinations of four guards of any single team.
As for other factors in Tuesday’s game, Pearl said Alabama gets down the floor as fast as anyone in the SEC and added the Crimson Tide make coming up with 50-50 rebounds incredibly difficult. He also applauded Alabama’s defensive effort – specifically what he’s seen from freshman center Charles Bediako, sophomore forward Juwan Gary and senior forward Noah Girley.
Auburn has continued to play well into 2022, and as a result talk is beginning to build about the Tigers being a potential No. 1 seed come March. The NCAA Tournament, however, is still a ways away, leaving the focus for Pearl and his players on finding a way to top the Tide.
“There’s a lot of moving parts that have got to go into how this thing finishes up. We’ve got to continue to get better. [We’ve] got a lot to improve on,” Pearl said. “I think as you can see already, our league is really, really good, and so matchups are going to be important, and you’ve got to bring it every night.”