‘It'll absolutely be our greatest challenge’: Auburn men’s basketball faces Alabama on the road

Pearl spoke highly of the Crimson Tide’s backcourt, crediting junior Jahvon Quinerly as one of the best point guards in the conference and fellow junior Jaden Shackelford – who is the SEC’s fourth-leading scorer – as one of the league’s best shooters.

Factor in freshman JD Davison – who is the two-time reigning Alabama Mr. Basketball award winner – and senior Keon Ellis, and Pearl believes Alabama has one of the best combinations of four guards of any single team.

As for other factors in Tuesday’s game, Pearl said Alabama gets down the floor as fast as anyone in the SEC and added the Crimson Tide make coming up with 50-50 rebounds incredibly difficult. He also applauded Alabama’s defensive effort – specifically what he’s seen from freshman center Charles Bediako, sophomore forward Juwan Gary and senior forward Noah Girley.

Auburn has continued to play well into 2022, and as a result talk is beginning to build about the Tigers being a potential No. 1 seed come March. The NCAA Tournament, however, is still a ways away, leaving the focus for Pearl and his players on finding a way to top the Tide.

“There’s a lot of moving parts that have got to go into how this thing finishes up. We’ve got to continue to get better. [We’ve] got a lot to improve on,” Pearl said. “I think as you can see already, our league is really, really good, and so matchups are going to be important, and you’ve got to bring it every night.”