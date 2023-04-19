The best of Southeastern Conference’s men’s tennis will converge on the Plains this week, with the Auburn men’s tennis program hosting the conference championship tournament from Wednesday through Sunday at the Yarbrough Tennis Center.

Fourteen years removed from the last time it hosted, No. 22 Auburn will begin play at 3 p.m. Thursday against No. 24 Florida. The ninth- and eighth-seeded teams in this weekend’s tournament, respectively, the winner of Thursday’s play will move on to a 3 p.m. matchup against the top-seeded Georgia Bulldogs, the No. 4 team in the International Tennis Association’s latest collegiate team rankings.

“For tennis fans and non-tennis fans, to tell you the truth, you’re not going to find a better four or five days of tennis at the collegiate level,” Auburn coach Bobby Reynolds said. “Historically, the SEC has been one of the greatest tennis conferences over the last 20 to 30 years, and (with) the amount of players that have played in the conference that went on to play professional, this is the time to see them, and to be able to do it here at Auburn, kind of in the backyard.”

The 13-team field in this year’s tournament is filled with some of the nation’s best. Every team is nationally ranked, and eight teams are ranked in the ITA’s Top 25. Half of those eight — No. 4 Georgia, No. 5 Kentucky, No. 6 South Carolina and No. 9 Tennessee — are in the top 10.

Multiple ranked doubles teams and individual standouts are also participating. There’s 14 doubles pairings ascending on the plains, including South Carolina’s Conor Thomson and Toby Samuel, who are ranked the No. 1 doubles team in college men’s tennis. The No. 2 singles player in college men’s tennis — No. 2 Johannus Monday of Tennessee — is one of 30 ranked singles participants.

“It’s a great opportunity and a great privilege for the guys on the (Auburn) team, right?” Reynolds said. “I mean, it only happens once every 13 years or so, just depending on how it shuffles out.”

The Tigers head into the week on a bit of a skid, having suffered three consecutive losses in SEC play, but Reynolds said this is a year in which he’s seen the program make significant strides.

“Last year, we only had two wins inside the Top 25,” Reynolds said. “This year, we’ve already had three wins inside the Top 10. So, it really speaks to the level that this team is able to play at.”