It's our Big Auburn Halloween Weekend Game Day Guide: Where to go, what to know and how to have fun

OK, so is it really going to be cold at the game?

Well, not Green-Bay cold, but maybe the-coldest-you've-been-in-Alabama-since-February cold, especially if you're sitting in the upper deck. If Auburn fans want to avoid a repeat of 2019, when the student section cleared out during the Ole Miss game because those Halloween togas weren't protecting against the elements, they'd better bundle up.

What's your restaurant suggestion for this week?

Actually, it's a food truck. Well, actually it's an ice cream truck, which may sound weird considering we just told you to bundle up, but before the game starts and while the sun is up, you should check out A Little Something Ice Cream, which has cool treats and a great story. It'll be in front of the Nichols Center on South Donahue.

What are some 'I believe in Auburn and love it' things I can do with my family?