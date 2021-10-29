It's our Big Auburn Halloween Weekend Game Day Guide: Where to go, what to know and how to have fun

Welcome to another edition of our Game Day Guide, where it's not quite Halloween yet, and Jordan-Hare Stadium is not anywhere near to a frozen tundra, but we're going to give you tips on choosing a Halloween costume and staying warm during the game anyway, along with a bunch of other stuff.
Kickoff's at 6:05 p.m.
So let's get right to it: How good is Matt Corral?
Well, Bryan Harsin thinks he's the front-runner for the Heisman trophy. Read about his assessment here.
Who'll be the winner this weekend?
Our three-man picking crew is all over Auburn, citing the home field advantage, the bye week, and all those Rebel injuries. Click here to read the story, or click here to watch their podcast, which includes a chat with an Ole Miss beat writer.
OK, so is it really going to be cold at the game?
Well, not Green-Bay cold, but maybe the-coldest-you've-been-in-Alabama-since-February cold, especially if you're sitting in the upper deck. If Auburn fans want to avoid a repeat of 2019, when the student section cleared out during the Ole Miss game because those Halloween togas weren't protecting against the elements, they'd better bundle up.
What's your restaurant suggestion for this week?
Actually, it's a food truck. Well, actually it's an ice cream truck, which may sound weird considering we just told you to bundle up, but before the game starts and while the sun is up, you should check out A Little Something Ice Cream, which has cool treats and a great story. It'll be in front of the Nichols Center on South Donahue.
What are some 'I believe in Auburn and love it' things I can do with my family?
You can tour the Tigers’ locker room – ready for game day – on Friday afternoon. Just enter Jordan-Hare Stadium Gate 10 between 4:30 to 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Or check out a raptor show at the Southeastern Raptor Center's amphitheater, at 1350 Pratt-Carden Drive off Shug Jordan Parkway, at 4 p.m. Friday. Watch hawks, falcons - and of course, eagles - perform incredible feats. Tickets are $8 per person and can be purchased in advance online. Gates open at 3 p.m.
Or watch AU's equestrian team battle South Carolina at 3 p.m. Friday at the Auburn Equestrian Center, 1235 Wire Road. Admission is free
At 6 p.m. Friday, Auburn faces LSU in volleyball at Auburn Arena. Admission is free and the doors open at 5 p.m.
After the volleyball game, check out Bruce Pearl's latest team in an Orange-Blue Intrasquad Scrimmage, also in Auburn Arena. Admission is free.
Hey, any Halloween-related events in the Auburn-Opelika area this weekend?
Opelika and Auburn offer some Halloween-related events on Friday and Saturday. If you've got kids and you're still in town on Sunday, AU's vet school is hosting a trunk or treat party from 2-4 p.m., and there's trick-or-treating with a D.J. and costume prizes downtown near Toomer's Corner from 6-8 p.m. Also, First Baptist Church of Opelika will be hosting a fall festival on the square in downtown Opelika from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
For more details, click here.
Got any costume suggestions?
Lots of people are going to local thrift stores and putting together a costume based on their bargain-basement finds. Here's where to go and how to do it.
What color do I wear in the stadium?
Think pumpkins. Put away the white, put away the blue, and break out the orange!
What are some things I should know before tailgating?
Here’s a few:
- You can start at 4 p.m. on Friday everywhere except for Mell Street Corridor, which begins at 6 p.m. You cannot reserve your spot before that time.
- It is legal to use university utilities.
- You must have a tent permit if your tent exceeds 399 square feet.
- Grills and generators are not permitted within 50 feet of campus buildings or on parking decks.
- Never operate a generator in wet conditions.
OK, what are the best games to watch at my tailgate?
With an evening kickoff time, you've got plenty of time to watch football before you head into the stadium.
- No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State, at 11 a.m. on FOX: This game features teams that are undefeated and in the Top 10, and intrastate rivals to boot. Should be interesting.
- No. 9 Iowa at Wisconsin, at 11 a.m. on ESPN: The Hawkeyes are also in the Top 10, but are somehow an underdog at Camp Randall Stadium, where the Badgers like to "Jump Around."
- Missouri at Vanderbilt, at 2 p.m. on SEC Network: These teams are a combined 0-7 in the SEC this season, but somebody's leaving a winner.
- No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida, at 2:30 p.m. on CBS: The top-ranked Bulldogs look unstoppable and the three-loss Gators are reeling, but this is the World's Largest Cocktail Party, where surprises abound.
- Texas Tech at No. 4 Oklahoma, at 2:30 p.m. on ABC: At last glance, the undefeated Sooners were a 19-point favorite, but they've been on upset alert at some point in every game they've played, including Kansas last week, so you never know.
- Florida State at Clemson, at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN: Quick! When's the last time Clemson was unranked?
- Duke at No. 13 Wake Forest, at 3 p.m. on the ACC Network: How's Blue Devils and Demon Deacons for a Halloween's Eve matchup? Wake Forest is undefeated.
I want to know more about Auburn's Derick Hall, who's coming on strong as an edge rusher.
Glad you asked. Here's a profile of Derick just for you.
Oh, and are Auburn's wide receivers really starting to show improvement?
Looks like it. Our very own Jordan Hill gives you the scoop here.
I've got a digital-only ticket. What's up with that?
Yeah, you and everybody else. Auburn is shifting to digital-only ticketing, which is new for many fans in 2021.
Tickets for Auburn football games are to be bought and sold digitally. Fans will enter Jordan-Hare Stadium by scanning a code on the face of their smartphone.
Physical tickets don’t exist outside few exceptions, and even fans trying to buy tickets on gameday will have to do it online.
Auburn football shifted to digital tickets in 2020, but many more fans will be using digital tickets for the first time this season as Jordan-Hare Stadium opens back up to full capacity.
Hey, is Tiger Walk back?
Tiger Walk is back for the first time since 2019.
As usual, Tiger Walk will take place two hours before kickoff — or 4 p.m. Saturday.
It won’t quite be Tiger Walk as remembered just yet. The barricades will be spaced wider than normal creating a safer space between fans and the coaches and athletes. The marching band won’t be performing its spirit march at the corner near the stadium.
However, Tiger Walk is back on Donahue, after players pushed to get it back closer to tradition. Auburn originally planned to run Tiger Walk down Heisman Drive before moving it back to Donahue.
The team will be dropped off partway down Donahue by the baseball field, but Tiger Walk will be back on Donahue.
What about the eagle flight?
The tradition that is uniquely Auburn — the pregame eagle flight — is back again for 2021.
As usual, the eagle flight is about 17 minutes before kickoff.
The eagle flight was not possible last season after the SEC barred non-football personnel from the field due to COVID-19 precautions.
This year, the golden eagle Aurea returns, still War Eagle VIII, while young bald eagle Independence enters the fold. Bald eagle Spirit is set to retire with her final flight later this season.
And the Auburn Marching Band?
The Auburn band is set to march on the field again for the first time since 2019.
The band is also back at full force after splitting in half last season, and every first-year member and second-year member is set to suit up in the marching uniform for the first time.
What should I take with me into the stadium?
- A charging cord for your phone. There are nine charging stations in the stadium.
- Your credit card. None of the concessions or merchandise vendors in the stadium take cash.
- An empty water bottle or cup to fill up at the complimentary water refill stations.
- One clear, factory-sealed bottle of water. No other outside drink and no food is permitted.
- A clear bag. No non-clear bags, including purses, camera bags and backpacks, are permitted.
Are COVID-19 restrictions in place in Jordan-Hare Stadium?
Per campus policy, masks are not required in open-air athletic venues at Auburn, including Jordan-Hare Stadium. Masks will not be required to sit in stadium seating.
Jordan-Hare Stadium is also opened up to full capacity.
However, Auburn is requiring masks in other places on campus: Masks are still required inside all Auburn University campus buildings, and masks are still required on Auburn’s Tiger Transit shuttles on gameday.
Auburn has noted that the CDC still recommends masks at large gatherings. Auburn “encourages” fans to wear mask during festivities on campus.
What are some things I should know once I get inside the stadium?
- Don’t forget those charging stations for your electronic devices. There are nine of them.
- Don’t forget those water refill stations.
- Wi-Fi is available in Jordan-Hare when you select “AU_Guest”
- Need assistance or have an issue to report? Text your issue and your location to the stadium’s command and control center at 334-591-HELP.
- If you leave the stadium, you cannot return without a new ticket. You can receive an emergency or medical need pass at the First Aid Station at Section 46.
- Designate a location both inside and outside the stadium to meet friends and family if you get separated.
- At the concession stand, you’ll pay $5 for a hot dog, $4.25 for a 24-oz. fountain soda or 20-oz. bottled soda, and $2 for a bottled water. Other popular items include Conecuh sausage for $7, nachos for $5 and roasted peanuts for $4.
- Concession-stand specialty items include Zoner’s Pizza ($10), Philly Connection ($10), Dippin’ Dots ($5/$8), and sandwiches from Full Moon BBQ ($8), Momma Goldberg’s ($8) and Chick-fil-A ($7).
I'm watching this one from the living room. Who's airing the game on TV and radio?
Saturday’s game between Auburn and Ole Miss will be televised at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
Andy Burcham and Stan White will have the radio call with Ronnie Brown on the Auburn Sports Network. The broadcast can be heard locally on 93.9 FM.
Hey, are those three new statues outside the stadium?
Yes, they are. And they’re in honor of three great AU coaches: Jordan, Hare and Dye. Read about the unveiling several weeks ago.
What are key events counting down to kickoff?
8 a.m.: Parking lots open
2 p.m.: Tiger Transit and ADA shuttles begin service; Coca-Cola Tiger Fan Fest opens on Nichols Center Lawn
3 p.m.: Auburn Sports Network begins with the Tiger Tailgate Show outside Gate 7 and broadcast on 93.9 FM
5 p.m.: Tiger Walk beginning at the intersection of Samford and Donahue drives; gates open to Jordan-Hare Stadium
5:40 p.m.: Spirit March at the corner of Heisman and Donahue drives
5:40 p.m.: Pre-game festivities on the field
6:05 p.m.: Kickoff!
What are the off-campus transit stops?
Save yourself the headache of parking on campus or downtown by taking Tiger Transit from one of these locations:
- Duck Samford Park, Airport Road, Auburn (100 yards on left after entering park)
- City of Auburn Softball Complex, 2560 South College Street, Auburn (large parking lot near top of complex)
- Auburn Mall, 1627-53 Opelika Road, Auburn (off Mall Boulevard near Belk’s parking lot)
- TigerTown, 2199 TigerTown Parkway, Opelika near Dick’s Sporting Goods and Bed, Bath & Beyond parking lots)
Got any restaurant recommendations?
Restaurants around the area are bracing for a big-business gameday weekend.
That includes local favorite Niffer's, which is celebrating 30 years as a staple in the area. Read more here.
It also includes Amsterdam Cafe, an alumni favorite and a very short stroll from campus. Read more here.
And if you're looking to pick up barbecue by the pound and sides by the quart for your tailgate, there are plenty of places to choose from. But might we suggest Byron's Smokehouse, where you can grab a big, reasonably priced breakfast while you wait?
Looking for a restaurant while you’re in town? Here are some that come highly recommended. But we’ve missed some gems, so stop somebody on the street and ask them. And don’t forget Opelika, especially if you're tired of fighting crowds and looking for parking spaces. Lots of folks like to grab dinner in Opelika on Friday night and then spend all day Saturday in Auburn.
- Acre, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn, Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- Amsterdam Café, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn, Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- Ariccia Cucina Italiana, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn
- Bow & Arrow, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites
- The Breeze Way, Opelika: Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Brick Oven Pizza Company, Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika
- Burger Fi, Auburn: Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- Butcher Paper BBQ, Opelika: Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Byron’s Smokehouse, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- Café 123, Opelika: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika, Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Chickchickporkpork, Opelika: Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Cracker Barrel, Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika
- The Depot, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn, Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- Durango Mexican Restaurant, Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika
- El Patron Mexican Grill, Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika, Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Hamilton’s, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn
- Irish Bred Pub, Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika, Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Jim Bob’s Chicken Fingers, Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika
- LongHorn Steakhouse, Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika
- Lucy’s, Auburn: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn
- Mama Mocha’s, Auburn: Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- MK’s Asian Kitchen, Opelika: Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Niffer’s Place, Opelika and Auburn locations: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn
- Pannie-George’s Kitchen, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn, Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- Pho Lee, Auburn: Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- Shelia C’s Burger Barn, Auburn: Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- Side Track Coffee, Opelika: Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Tacorita, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites
- The Hound Bar & Restaurant, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn, Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- Toomer’s Drugstore, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn
- Wasabi, Opelika: Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Zazu Gastropub, Opelika: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika, Yelp Top 10 for Opelika