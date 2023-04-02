This spring has taken Camden Brown back in time a bit.

The sophomore Auburn receiver said last week that the Tigers’ new-look offense reminds him a lot of what he played in at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. As a senior, Brown caught 27 passes for over 500 yards and eight touchdowns in a Raiders’ offense that averaged more than 340 yards and 40 points per game. That same year, he helped lead the program to its third-straight state title.

“(We’re) going back to the fast stuff,” Brown said.

Speed and tempo has been widely mentioned as a key facet of what Hugh Freeze and offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery’s mind-meshed Auburn offense will look like, and about three weeks through spring football, it’s something players have noted as significantly changed from a season before.

“That tempo, it’s something different,” offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright said. “That’s something we get into now just getting in shape and stuff because it’s a fast tempo. It catches defenses off-guard, so it’s something new I’m looking forward to.”

While this offense reminded Brown of the explosive unit he played in for a high school powerhouse, he said his first season on the Plains introduced him to a new concept far from huddle-less up-tempo packages.

“I had never been in a huddle before,” Brown said.

“It’s kind of weird because it was slowing down my play. I love going faster and faster and faster everyday. Last year at some times when we started going fast we were getting them and when we started going slow we were giving them rest.”

For Auburn to be thinking fast-paced offensively this fall is a far cry from what Bryan Harsin and the previous staff did on offense. There aren’t many stats, advanced or otherwise, that track the tempo of college offenses, but Auburn’s plays per game may be most telling. The Tigers sat at 66.3 plays per game in 2022. That average was No. 95 in FBS, or the 36th fewest per game.

But that number isn’t exactly telling of tempo philosophies. Under Montgomery, Tulsa averaged 70.3 players per game in 2022, but Liberty averaged 68.4, which was a middle-of-the-pack average last year.

In February, Montgomery spoke at length about tempo, and what it meant for Auburn — or any other college offense — to focus on its tempo.

“I think Coach (Freeze) and I have the same philosophy now,” Montgomery said Feb. 2, “because there’s going to be opportunities where we want to call like our hairs on fire and there’s going to be other opportunities where we want to be able to control the tempo. Maybe that might be five really quick plays in a row and then being able to draw that back and slow it back down and then speed it back up and be able to play with the speed and execution you want to play at.”

As simple as it is, the speed of Auburn’s offense seems to be a new wrinkle. But it’s something many players have spoken about with optimism often.

“If you bust a long run you’ve got to know to take it back to the hash and put it down so you don’t waste time getting back on the ball and running the next play,” running back Damari Alston said. “It’s way faster and gets you tired, but that’s why we’re doing what we’re doing. We’re getting in shape for the season where we’re going to be wearing out defenses.”