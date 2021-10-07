It's time to run around like crazy and improvise! It's the Big Auburn Gameday Guide, Georgia Edition

Can a full capacity crowd conjure up that old Jordan-Hare magic? Can Bo Nix wield his improvisational skills against the No. 1 defense in all of college football? What are the best toppings to put on a tailgate hot dog?
Happy Game Day, everybody! Kickoff's at 2:30 p.m. That's 3:30 for you Georgia people.
Let's get right to it: How good is Georgia's defense?
Listen to Shane Beamer, South Carolina’s head coach, go bonkers when a reporter asks him what the Dawg’s defensive line was doing to “make things difficult” for his offense in a 40-13 smackdown by UGA.
Here's a highlight: “Ah, they’ve got like 100 five-star football players on their defense. They have a defensive lineman who weighs 340 pounds and runs better than everybody on this call. Um, they’ve got five-star defensive backs. They’re big and physical and fast. Other than that, they’re really freaking good.”
Who'll be the winner this weekend?
Last we checked, the Bulldogs were a 15.5-point underdog, though we're pretty sure you can't score half a point. But we know for sure who the winner's gonna be this weekend, and that's the City of Auburn's economy. For local businesses, the AU-UGA matchup will be the biggest financial boost since the 2019 Alabama game.
So AU quarterback Bo Nix was electric in Death Valley last week, but not so hot against Georgia State on homecoming. What gives?
Jordan Hill shares Bo's thoughts on bouncing back from disappointment and on how he'll approach UGA's vaunted defense. Our deputy editor Justin Lee talks about how Nix is just too full of Auburn to keep off the field. And if Nix falters, T.J. Finley is waiting in the wings. Click here for a closer look at the backup quarterback and LSU transfer.
Who's Georgia's starting quarterback?
Good question. It’ll either be Stetson Bennett, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound former walk-on, or J.T. Daniels, a five-star recruit who transferred last year from USC and is undefeated as a starter for the Dawgs, but is struggling to return from injury. Our reporter Jordan Hill explains the situation and how Auburn is game-planning for each.
Got any tailgate recommendations?
How 'bout you get cute and grill some hot dogs? You could try one of the following styles (Click here for photos):
- New York dog: Top with spicy brown mustard and either sauerkraut or onions sautéed in ketchup.
- Atlanta dog: Top with slaw.
- Chicago dog: Top with tomato, pickle spears, hot peppers, sweet onion, relish and celery salt.
- Detroit dog: Top with beef chili, shredded cheddar and raw onion.
- San Francisco dog: Wrap in bacon and top with mayonnaise and lettuce and tomato.
- Arizona dog: Wrap this one in bacon too, but top with pinto beans, onions, mustard, mayonnaise, chopped tomatoes and jalapenos. Then loosen your belt.
- Milwaukee dog: Actually a bratwurst on a hard roll, with butter, spicy mustard, sweet pickles and sauerkraut.
- New Jersey dog: All beef dog on an Italian roll with peppers, onions and fried potatoes. Yeah, fried potatoes.
- Dallas dog: It’s a corn dog. Mmmm, corn dogs.
What are some things I should know before tailgating?
Here’s a few:
- You can start at 4 p.m. on Friday everywhere except for Mell Street Corridor, which begins at 6 p.m. You cannot reserve your spot before that time.
- It is legal to use university utilities.
- You must have a tent permit if your tent exceeds 399 square feet.
- Grills and generators are not permitted within 50 feet of campus buildings or on parking decks.
- Never operate a generator in wet conditions.
OK, what are the best games to watch at my tailgate?
These are all 11 a.m. games.
- No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss, at 11 a.m. on ESPN: This game would be at 2:30 and Auburn would be playing at noon against Georgia… if Arkansas had beaten Georgia last week in Athens and Ole Miss had beaten Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Hahahaha. But this should be a good one.
- No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas, at 11 a.m. on ABC: It’s the Red River Showdown from the Cotton Bowl, where the somehow undefeated Sooners are a 3-point favorite over a Longhorn squad that got crushed by an Arkansas team that plays Auburn next week. Questions will be answered – or maybe raised – after this one.
- South Carolina at Tennessee, at 11 a.m. on ESPN2: The Vols looked like world-beaters last week against Missouri, but are they back? We’ll believe it when we see it.
I want to know more about Jarquez Hunter, Auburn's exciting complement to Tank Bigsby? Where can I go to learn more about him?
Glad you asked. Here's a Jarquez story from our AU beat writer, Jordan Hill.
I've got a digital-only ticket. What's up with that?
Yeah, you and everybody else. Auburn is shifting to digital-only ticketing, which is new for many fans in 2021.
Tickets for Auburn football games are to be bought and sold digitally. Fans will enter Jordan-Hare Stadium by scanning a code on the face of their smartphone.
Physical tickets don’t exist outside few exceptions, and even fans trying to buy tickets on gameday will have to do it online.
Auburn football shifted to digital tickets in 2020, but many more fans will be using digital tickets for the first time this season as Jordan-Hare Stadium opens back up to full capacity.
Are COVID-19 restrictions in place in Jordan-Hare Stadium?
Per campus policy, masks are not required in open-air athletic venues at Auburn, including Jordan-Hare Stadium. Masks will not be required to sit in stadium seating.
Jordan-Hare Stadium is also opened up to full capacity.
However, Auburn is requiring masks in other places on campus: Masks are still required inside all Auburn University campus buildings, and masks are still required on Auburn’s Tiger Transit shuttles on gameday.
Auburn has noted that the CDC still recommends masks at large gatherings. Auburn “encourages” fans to wear mask during festivities on campus.
Hey, is Tiger Walk back?
Tiger Walk is back for the first time since 2019.
As usual, Tiger Walk will take place two hours before kickoff — or 4 p.m. Saturday.
It won’t quite be Tiger Walk as remembered just yet. The barricades will be spaced wider than normal creating a safer space between fans and the coaches and athletes. The marching band won’t be performing its spirit march at the corner near the stadium.
However, Tiger Walk is back on Donahue, after players pushed to get it back closer to tradition. Auburn originally planned to run Tiger Walk down Heisman Drive before moving it back to Donahue.
The team will be dropped off partway down Donahue by the baseball field, but Tiger Walk will be back on Donahue.
What about the eagle flight?
The tradition that is uniquely Auburn — the pregame eagle flight — is back again for 2021.
As usual, the eagle flight is about 17 minutes before kickoff.
The eagle flight was not possible last season after the SEC barred non-football personnel from the field due to COVID-19 precautions.
This year, the golden eagle Aurea returns, still War Eagle VIII, while young bald eagle Independence enters the fold. Bald eagle Spirit is set to retire with her final flight later this season.
And the Auburn Marching Band?
The Auburn band is set to march on the field again for the first time since 2019.
The band is also back at full force after splitting in half last season, and every first-year member and second-year member is set to suit up in the marching uniform for the first time.
What should I take with me into the stadium?
- A charging cord for your phone. There are nine charging stations in the stadium.
- Your credit card. None of the concessions or merchandise vendors in the stadium take cash.
- An empty water bottle or cup to fill up at the complimentary water refill stations.
- One clear, factory-sealed bottle of water. No other outside drink and no food is permitted.
- A clear bag. No non-clear bags, including purses, camera bags and backpacks, are permitted.
What are some things I should know once I get inside the stadium?
- Don’t forget those charging stations for your electronic devices. There are nine of them.
- Don’t forget those water refill stations.
- Wi-Fi is available in Jordan-Hare when you select “AU_Guest”
- Need assistance or have an issue to report? Text your issue and your location to the stadium’s command and control center at 334-591-HELP.
- If you leave the stadium, you cannot return without a new ticket. You can receive an emergency or medical need pass at the First Aid Station at Section 46.
- Designate a location both inside and outside the stadium to meet friends and family if you get separated.
- At the concession stand, you’ll pay $5 for a hot dog, $4.25 for a 24-oz. fountain soda or 20-oz. bottled soda, and $2 for a bottled water. Other popular items include Conecuh sausage for $7, nachos for $5 and roasted peanuts for $4.
- Concession-stand specialty items include Zoner’s Pizza ($10), Philly Connection ($10), Dippin’ Dots ($5/$8), and sandwiches from Full Moon BBQ ($8), Momma Goldberg’s ($8) and Chick-fil-A ($7).
What color do I wear to the game?
Put away the white, put away the orange, and break out the navy blue!
I don't have tickets. Who's airing the game on TV and radio?
Saturday’s game between Auburn and Georgia will be televised on CBS at 2:30 p.m.
Andy Burcham and Stan White will have the radio call with Ronnie Brown on the Auburn Sports Network. The broadcast can be heard locally on 93.9 FM.
What are some 'I believe in Auburn and love it' things I can do with my family?
If you're in town Friday afternoon, you can go to the corner of Heisman and Donahue drives near where the football team enters the stadium through Tiger Walk and see the unveiling of statues of legendary coaches Jordan, Hare and Dye.
Then you can tour the Tigers’ locker room – ready for game day – on Friday afternoon. Just enter Jordan-Hare Stadium Gate 10 between 4-6 p.m.
Or check out a raptor show at the Southeastern Raptor Center's amphitheater, at 1350 Pratt-Carden Drive off Shug Jordan Parkway, at 4 p.m. Friday. Watch hawks, falcons - and of course, eagles - perform incredible feats. Tickets are $8 per person and can be purchased in advance online. Gates open at 3 p.m.
Or watch AU's equestrian team battle the Georgia Bulldogs at 3 p.m. Friday at the Auburn Equestrian Center, 1235 Wire Road.
If you're still in town on Sunday afternoon, catch the AU soccer team against LSU at 2 p.m. at Auburn Soccer Complex. Admission is free.
What are key events counting down to kickoff?
8 a.m.: Parking lots open
10:30 a.m.: Tiger Transit and ADA shuttles begin service; Coca-Cola Tiger Fan Fest opens on Nichols Center Lawn
11:30 a.m.: Auburn Sports Network begins with the Tiger Tailgate Show
12:30 p.m.: Tiger Walk beginning at the intersection of Samford and Donahue drives; gates open to Jordan-Hare Stadium
1:30 p.m.: Spirit march at the corner of Heisman and Donahue drives
2:10 p.m.: Pre-game festivities on the field
2:30 p.m.: Kickoff!
What are the off-campus transit stops?
Save yourself the headache of parking on campus or downtown by taking Tiger Transit from one of these locations:
- Duck Samford Park, Airport Road, Auburn (100 yards on left after entering park)
- City of Auburn Softball Complex, 2560 South College Street, Auburn (large parking lot near top of complex)
- Auburn Mall, 1627-53 Opelika Road, Auburn (off Mall Boulevard near Belk’s parking lot)
- TigerTown, 2199 TigerTown Parkway, Opelika near Dick’s Sporting Goods and Bed, Bath & Beyond parking lots)
Got any restaurant recommendations?
Restaurants around the area are bracing for a big-business gameday weekend.
That includes local favorite Niffer's, which is celebrating 30 years as a staple in the area. Read more here.
It also includes Amsterdam Cafe, an alumni favorite and a very short stroll from campus. Read more here.
And if you're looking to pick up barbecue by the pound and sides by the quart for your tailgate, there are plenty of places to choose from. But might we suggest Byron's Smokehouse, where you can grab a big, reasonably priced breakfast while you wait?
Looking for a restaurant while you’re in town? Here are some that come highly recommended. But we’ve missed some gems, so stop somebody on the street and ask them. And don’t forget Opelika.
