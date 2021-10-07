It's time to run around like crazy and improvise! It's the Big Auburn Gameday Guide, Georgia Edition

Can a full capacity crowd conjure up that old Jordan-Hare magic? Can Bo Nix wield his improvisational skills against the No. 1 defense in all of college football? What are the best toppings to put on a tailgate hot dog?

Happy Game Day, everybody! Kickoff's at 2:30 p.m. That's 3:30 for you Georgia people.

Let's get right to it: How good is Georgia's defense?

Listen to Shane Beamer, South Carolina’s head coach, go bonkers when a reporter asks him what the Dawg’s defensive line was doing to “make things difficult” for his offense in a 40-13 smackdown by UGA.

Here's a highlight: “Ah, they’ve got like 100 five-star football players on their defense. They have a defensive lineman who weighs 340 pounds and runs better than everybody on this call. Um, they’ve got five-star defensive backs. They’re big and physical and fast. Other than that, they’re really freaking good.”

Who'll be the winner this weekend?