Jabari Smith shines late as Auburn handles Loyola Chicago in 2nd day of Battle 4 Atlantis

Facing some critical minutes in the second half of Thursday’s game against Loyola Chicago, Auburn freshman forward Jabari Smith delivered again and again.

Smith came through with several clutch baskets to fuel a late second-half run for the Tigers and set up a 62-53 victory over the Ramblers in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.

The win featured another impressive performance from Smith, who started strong and came on late to finish the afternoon with 14 points and four rebounds.

“[It was about] just being confident with the ball, being patient, knowing if the double-team comes I can pass it,” Smith said. “Coach putting the ball in my hands, not necessarily just to score but to make the right plays, so when I catch it, I’m looking for my shot but also looking for an open man.”

No. 19 Auburn (4-1) prevented Loyola from making much headway in the second half but couldn’t take advantage — that is, until Smith found a rhythm late.

Smith hit a shot from just inside the 3-point line with 8:05 to go in the game to push the Tigers’ lead to 50-44. After a Walker Kessler layup and Loyola’s Marquise Kennedy’s layup, Smith answered back with another deep 2-pointer.