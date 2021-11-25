Jabari Smith shines late as Auburn handles Loyola Chicago in 2nd day of Battle 4 Atlantis

Facing some critical minutes in the second half of Thursday’s game against Loyola Chicago, Auburn freshman forward Jabari Smith delivered again and again.
Smith came through with several clutch baskets to fuel a late second-half run for the Tigers and set up a 62-53 victory over the Ramblers in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.
The win featured another impressive performance from Smith, who started strong and came on late to finish the afternoon with 14 points and four rebounds.
“[It was about] just being confident with the ball, being patient, knowing if the double-team comes I can pass it,” Smith said. “Coach putting the ball in my hands, not necessarily just to score but to make the right plays, so when I catch it, I’m looking for my shot but also looking for an open man.”
No. 19 Auburn (4-1) prevented Loyola from making much headway in the second half but couldn’t take advantage — that is, until Smith found a rhythm late.
Smith hit a shot from just inside the 3-point line with 8:05 to go in the game to push the Tigers’ lead to 50-44. After a Walker Kessler layup and Loyola’s Marquise Kennedy’s layup, Smith answered back with another deep 2-pointer.
The true freshman was feeling it when he got another chance to shoot roughly one minute later, as he pulled off a successful turnaround jumper that fell through the net and gave Auburn a nine-point lead — at that point its largest of the contest to push the lead to seven.
Loyola (4-2) got within five points of Auburn with just over two-and-a-half minutes to go, but Smith came through with another turnaround jumper. The Ramblers continued to threaten until Kessler’s dunk and subsequent block with just over one minute to go sealed the Ramblers’ fate.
Kessler recorded a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds along with four blocks and two steals in the victory.
“Jabari, I think, showed he's the best player here. Walker showed he's the best rim protector here, and I thought our kids really stepped up,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said.
Auburn found the start of Thursday’s action as compelling as its double-overtime thriller the day before.
Auburn trailed Loyola 30-29 late in the first half before KD Johnson’s free throws gave the Tigers a one-point advantage. Loyola’s Chris Knight answered with a jumper with 2:24 to go; 15 seconds later, Zep Jasper came through with one of two free throws to once again tie the game.
While both offenses struggled to connect on shots before the break, Jasper rose to the occasion. Jasper delivered a jumper from the free-throw line that found the mark with 18 seconds remaining, which was enough to give the Tigers a two-point halftime lead.
There were legitimate concerns about how Auburn would play Thursday after a demanding game the day before against UConn. Johnson made sure those worries didn’t linger for long.
After an early Smith basket to open the game, Johnson stole the ball, raced down the court and made a timely pass behind his back to teammate Devan Cambridge, who delivered a powerful dunk.
Johnson produced another steal on the next Loyola possession but saved the scoring for himself by drilling a 3-pointer to hand the Tigers a 7-0 lead less than a minute into the game.
The Ramblers woke up after Johnson’s flurry of plays, setting up a competitive 20 minutes between the two teams.
While Auburn was able to turn Loyola over 12 times in the first half, the Ramblers were diligent in their shot selection and connected on 13-of-21 of their shots from the field while shooting just over 46.2 percent from 3-point range.
The second half saw the Ramblers tail off significantly in its shooting to the tune of hitting just under 31 percent of their shots from the field. Auburn couldn’t pull away for the longest time, but thanks to Smith, the Tigers finally hit a higher gear in the game’s closing minutes.
Auburn will play the winner of Arizona State and Syracuse at 3:30 p.m. CT Friday in the third and final day of the tournament.
“We came here to win a championship or win two [games],” Pearl said. “We talked about that going in, and it’s going to be either Arizona State or Syracuse — both really good teams, both really well coached — and it’ll be our third game in 36 hours.”