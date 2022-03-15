Jabari Smith, Walker Kessler named Associated Press All-Americans

Auburn’s tag team down low has made history again.

Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler have both been named to the Associated Press All-American team, earning the highest honors ever awarded by the AP to two Auburn players in the same season.

Smith was named a second-team All-American by the AP and Kessler was named a third-team All-American.

They’re Auburn’s first AP All-Americans since 1999.

Smith has raked in awards this season during his supernova single season in Auburn, while Kessler’s addition to the All-American lists represents a major milestone moment for the transfer big man. Kessler came to Auburn from North Carolina and has emerged as a sensational defensive player, making history in his own right by recording the second and third triple-doubles in Auburn men’s basketball history.

Smith was named All-American by Sporting News last week.

Smith, Kessler and the rest of the Tigers enter the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed and will play 15-seeded Jacksonville State at 11:40 a.m. Friday in Greenville, S.C. The game is set to be televised on TruTV.

The AP lists Smith and Kessler both among its top 16 players in the country. There are only five players on the first team, only five players on the second team, and only six players on the third team.

Smith and Kessler are the fourth and fifth AP All-Americans in Auburn program history. In 1994, Wesley Person became the school’s first AP All-American.

In 1999, Chris Porter earned second-team honors from the AP and Doc Robinson earned honorable mention honors. Porter and Robinson are the only other duo in Auburn men’s basketball history to earn AP All-American honors in the same season.

The complete 2022 AP All-American team is as follows:

First Team

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky, 6-9, 255, Junior, Lubumbashi, Congo, 17.0 points, 15.1 rebounds (59 of 60 first-place votes, 298 points)

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin, Sophomore, La Crosse, Wisconsin, 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds (57, 294)

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas, Senior, Kansas City, Missouri, 19.7 points, 5.1 rebounds (46, 270)

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois, 7-0, 285, Junior, Kingston, Jamaica, 21.1 points, 10.6 rebounds (42, 259)

Keegan Murray, Iowa, 6-8, 225, Sophomore, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 23.6 points, 8.6 rebounds (39, 248)

Second Team

Jabari Smith, Auburn, 6-10, 220, Freshman, Fayetteville, Georgia, 17.0 points, 7.1 rebounds (15, 187)

Drew Timme, Gonzaga, 6-10, 235, Junior, Richardson, Texas, 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds (14, 159)

Jaden Ivey, Purdue, 6-4, 195, Sophomore, South Bend, Indiana, 17.4 points, 4.9 rebounds (9, 157)

Benedict Mathurin, Arizona, 6-6, 210, Sophomore, Montreal, Quebec, 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds (7, 146)

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga, 7-0, 195, Freshman, Minneapolis, Minnesota, 14.2 points, 9.6 rebounds (3, 144)

Third Team

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 6-10, 250, Freshman, Seattle, Washington, 17.0 points, 7.8 rebounds (2, 110)

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State, 6-7, 240, Junior, Belleville, Illinois, 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds (3, 104)

Collin Gillespie, Villanova, 6-3, 195, Senior, Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania, 15.9 points, 3.8 rebounds (4, 83)

Walker Kessler, Auburn, 7-1, 245, Sophomore, Newnan, Georgia, 11.7 points, 8.2 rebounds (0, 42)

James Akinjo, Baylor, 6-1, 190, Senior, Oakland, California, 13.4 points, 5.7 assists (0, 35)

JD Notae, Arkansas, 6-2, 190, Senior, Covington, Georgia, 18.4 points, 4.5 rebounds (0, 35)

Honorable Mention (alphabetical order)

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts; Armando Bacot, North Carolina; Tari Eason, LSU; Zach Edey, Purdue; Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers; Johnny Juzang, UCLA; David Roddy, Colorado State; Alondes Williams, Wake Forest.

