Hugh Freeze didn’t mince words about Auburn’s last preseason scrimmage. He felt like it was low-energy, and there were yellow flags galore, he said. But a positive he touched on was one of his transfer receivers.

“(I) Thought Shane Hooks made some really, really, really nice catches,” Freeze said, later adding that one of the touchdowns Hooks caught “would be on SportsCenter tonight” had it been in a game.

“One of those tight, one-handed, back-of-the-end zone grabs,” Freeze said. “He had a really solid day.”

Freeze’s words soon had a visual to go with them. Auburn football’s social media accounts posted the reception following, and it showed exactly what Freeze described: Hooks high-pointing the ball with only his right hand to get above 6-foot-5 linebacker Cam Riley and pull it down.

The video of it was as cinematic as Hooks' “Hollywood” nickname, which he has in his Twitter bio, and it’s a flash of what the Jackson State transfer could bring to Auburn's passing attack this fall.

Hooks, who Freeze said had six catches in Saturday’s scrimmage, is no stranger to plays like his one-handed snag. Between Ohio and Jackson State, he’s averaged 13.9 yards per reception his entire career.

After two years in Athens, Ohio, Hooks transferred to Jackson State in 2021 and was the Tigers’ leading receiver in 2022. The bulk of his production came in Jackson, where caught 82 passes for 974 yards and 12 touchdowns.

That big-play spark was arguably more present with the Bobcats, as Hooks caught 34 passes for 635 yards. Only six of those receptions were touchdowns, but he averaged 18.7 yards per catch.

At 6-foot-4 and 191 pounds, Freeze said Hooks’ size is what’s stuck out most through camp, but he believes Hooks can play even better.

“I wish he played the game a little faster,” Freeze said. “We’ve got to get him to do that.”