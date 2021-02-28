Jamal Johnson takes over point-guard duties to help Tigers top Tennessee

With Sharife Cooper sidelined for a second straight game, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl decided to adjust his lineup for Saturday’s game against Tennessee.
Sophomore guard Allen Flanigan had often handled the point-guard duties when Cooper was unavailable – especially after Justin Powell suffered a concussion on Jan. 2 – but against No. 25 Tennessee the Tigers’ coach wanted to free Flanigan up by allowing him to play his natural position.
Instead, Pearl turned the offense over to junior Jamal Johnson, whose experience running the point was limited compared to Flanigan’s. While the change was a gamble, the strategy paid off in a big way for the Tigers.
Flanigan handled the point-guard duties well for Auburn against Tennessee, as he scored 14 points while logging three assists with only one turnover. His opened the door for Flanigan to put up a team-high 23 points and for the two to deliver some crucial points down the stretch in a 77-72 victory.
Pearl didn’t hesitate when given the chance to heap praise on Johnson.
“I thought Jamal Johnson, only having one turnover, was incredible,” Pearl said. “I decided to play Al at his best position and let Al be Al. We played Jamal at the point and let him get us into stuff. The fact that we only turned the ball over 12 times — which, it's been a while since we only turned the ball over 12 times in our league … but we got good looks, and the guys let me coach them a little bit.
“That was the key to the game. [Jamal] gets the game ball because of it.”
The first half was by no means a thing of beauty for Auburn – the Tigers shot 32 percent from the field but hung tight with Tennessee thanks to their defensive efforts – but after halftime it was evident Johnson and his teammates had settled in. Johnson and Flanigan led the charge for Auburn when the game was up for grabs, leading to the duo being responsible for 18 of Auburn’s final 23 points in the win.
Johnson taking over at point guard took pressure off Flanigan, which opened the door for Flanigan to be a difference maker down the stretch. Flanigan explained playing point guard puts way more responsibility on his plate, while playing the two-guard Saturday gave him the confidence to step up and make plays.
Flanigan knows firsthand how difficult it is to try and fill Cooper’s role as the facilitator for the offense, but Saturday he saw Johnson and the rest of the team rise to the occasion.
“Sharife, you know, he’s real great with the ball. He makes plays for others as well as himself, so with him out we knew were going to have to step up and try to fill in the gaps,” Flanigan said. “Jamal did great today, man. That guy, he took a role that BP gave him and did it to the best of his ability and led with only turnover. He was great.”
Jaylin Williams, who was responsible for Auburn’s other five points in the closing minutes, credited Johnson with how he stepped up in the moment.
“Yeah, 'Mal did really good,” said Williams, who had 13 points in the victory. “I believe in his head he was like, 'OK, I've got to lock in.' He's got to learn more at the one: he's got to be more patient with the play calls, he can't push the fastbreak too much and force something and have a turnover. So he was very patient today, and that was really good.”
The Tigers undoubtedly miss Cooper’s presence and natural play-making ability, but Johnson stepped up Saturday to try and fill the gap against a talented Tennessee team. The results weren’t perfect by any means, but his efforts – and own offensive production – was enough to keep Auburn in contention and ultimately pull out the upset victory.
Johnson’s performance was still fresh on Pearl’s mind when he spoke to reporters in the postgame, and Pearl again didn’t hesitate when he declared the game as one he hopes stays in Johnson’s mind years and years from now.
“When Jamal Johnson looks back at his career, I want him to remember this AUTLIVE game,” Pearl said. “The fact that he was able to take the ball over in an SEC game and play point guard — a position hadn't played all year long, virtually — and only have one turnover? Pretty impressive.”