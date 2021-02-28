Jamal Johnson takes over point-guard duties to help Tigers top Tennessee

“That was the key to the game. [Jamal] gets the game ball because of it.”

The first half was by no means a thing of beauty for Auburn – the Tigers shot 32 percent from the field but hung tight with Tennessee thanks to their defensive efforts – but after halftime it was evident Johnson and his teammates had settled in. Johnson and Flanigan led the charge for Auburn when the game was up for grabs, leading to the duo being responsible for 18 of Auburn’s final 23 points in the win.

Johnson taking over at point guard took pressure off Flanigan, which opened the door for Flanigan to be a difference maker down the stretch. Flanigan explained playing point guard puts way more responsibility on his plate, while playing the two-guard Saturday gave him the confidence to step up and make plays.

Flanigan knows firsthand how difficult it is to try and fill Cooper’s role as the facilitator for the offense, but Saturday he saw Johnson and the rest of the team rise to the occasion.