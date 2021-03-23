Jared Harper named first-team All-G League

Auburn alum Jared Harper was named first-team All-G League on Tuesday, recognized as one of the five best players on the NBA’s developmental circuit.

Harper averaged 21.3 points per game and 6.9 assists per game in 12 games for the Westchester Knicks in February and March inside the G League bubble.

The former Auburn basketball Final Four star teamed with former Tiger teammate Bryce Brown.

“Not surprised,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl posted to Twitter on Tuesday. “Effects winning, makes everyone better! NBA teams are watching and believing!”

Harper is signed to a two-way contract with the New York Knicks organization, now traveling with New York. The G League played out its 2021 schedule in a bubble in Orlando, and since then, he has re-joined the main team.

Harper scored 30-plus points for Westchester in two games, scoring a career-high 35 points in the team’s finale win over the Erie Bayhawks on March 5. He finished fourth in the G League in scoring, while hitting 47.3-percent of his shots.

Harper was Auburn’s point guard during its run to the Final Four in 2019 NCAA Tournament. He spent the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season with the Phoenix Suns organization and its G League affiliate, the Northern Arizona Suns.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.