Jarquez Hunter makes statement with three-touchdown performance

CALLIE STANFORD
For the O-A News
Breaking loose off the right side, Jarquez Hunter scored Auburn’s first touchdown of the season, setting the tone for Auburn’s win over Mercer, and making a statement of his own:
Hunter finished the 42-16 win with three touchdowns — matching his entire season total for touchdowns as a freshman last season.
Auburn’s RB2, often working in the shadow of star Tank Bigbsy, roared when he crossed the goal line for his first score as the fans erupted around him.
Hunter, though, said he was just glad to see the field following a procedure on his knee in the offseason.
“It feels good just getting back to playing, because you know, I had surgery in the spring,” Hunter said postgame after Auburn’s opening win. “I was so happy getting back to playing in a real game. It made me feel better just to get back on the field in real life.”
With three touchdowns to his name before the third quarter ended, Hunter was the first Auburn players to notch three touchdowns in a game since Boobee Whitlow did the same in 2019 against Mississippi State. He finished with only 34 rushing yards but with scores from 19 yards, two yards and one yard.
Five of Auburn’s touchdowns came on the ground as the Tigers spread the ball around. Nine players touched the ball in the ground game to combine for 285 yards on the night.
Head coach Bryan Harsin enjoyed the success his backs had, sharing carries with each other and even the quarterback position. Transfer Robby Ashford’s abilities with his legs brought the running game a boost.
“We compete in practice. We make each other better because we want to be great,” Hunter said. “We work hard every day in practice to be great.”
Bigsby finished with 147 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Freshman Damari Alston took four carries for nine yards late in the game.
Ashford took six carries for 68 yards on the ground.
“We did run the ball well, effectively. Jarquez had a big night. Tank, that was a great start after the lightning delay,” Harsin said. “Damari Alston, he’s getting in there and he’s a guy that’s going to keep getting in there. Robby came in and did some things as well, so if we can run the ball like that and be effective and spread it out a little bit, then hit some shots and some of those things we did tonight, that seemed pretty effective.”
After Hunter helped Auburn build its big lead, he stepped aside after the lightning delay as Alston stepped in, also hauling in a 13-yard reception.
That early success allowed playing time for newcomer Damari Alston to get his share of carries, finishing with a 13-yard reception and four carries.
Hunter and Bigsby were held to conservative reps during fall camp, but Harsin says they will be back to taking the majority of the reps as the season begins and game prep progresses each week.
“Now it’s a different game plan going into San Jose State. They’re going to have to get the reps,” Harsin said. “Day one of training camp, I told our guys, ‘This is the best you’re going to feel all season.’ It really comes down to, now, how they recover and take care of their bodies.”
PHOTOS: Auburn football vs. Mercer
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) throws a pass in the second half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Derick Hall (29) celebrates after a tackle in the second half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn quarterback TJ Finley (1) throws a pass in the second half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn’s Tank Bigsby (4) runs against Mercer on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn quarterback TJ Finley (1) hands the ball off to Tank Bigsby (4) in the second half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Damari Alston (22) carries in the second half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Keionte Scott (6) fields a punt in the second half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's John Samuel Shenker (25) returns a kickoff in the first half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin looks on from the sideline after a Mercer touchdown in the first half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Tank Bigsby (4) carries in the first half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Eku Leota (55) tackles Mercer's Fred Payton (4) in the first half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) carries in the first half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Shedrick Jackson (11) catches a pass in the first half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn quarterback TJ Finley (1) carries in the first half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Tank Bigsby (4) carries in the first half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Jarquez Hunter (27) celebrates after making a tackle during a kickoff return in the first half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn’s John Samuel Shenker (25) celebrates as he crosses the goal line for a touchdown Saturday against Mercer in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Ja'Varrius Johnson (6) catches a pass in the first half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Jarquez Hunter (27) celebrates after a touchdown run in the first half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Malcolm Johnson Jr. (16) carries after a catch in the first half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Fans gather along South Donahue for Tiger Walk. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Aubie leads the way to start off Tiger Walk. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn cheerleaders walk down South Donahue for Tiger Walk. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn cheerleaders walk down South Donahue for Tiger Walk. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Anders Carlson greets fans during Tiger Walk. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin greets fans at Tiger Walk. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin greets fans at Tiger Walk. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby walks through Tiger Walk before the game between Auburn and Mercer on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
The Auburn football team walks through Tiger Walk before the game between Auburn and Mercer on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
The Auburn football team walks through Tiger Walk before the game between Auburn and Mercer on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
The Auburn football team walks through Tiger Walk before the game between Auburn and Mercer on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
The Auburn football team walks through Tiger Walk before the game between Auburn and Mercer on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
The Auburn football team walks through Tiger Walk before the game between Auburn and Mercer on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
The Auburn football team walks through Tiger Walk before the game between Auburn and Mercer on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Jarquez Hunter walks through Tiger Walk before the game between Auburn and Mercer on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
The Auburn football team walks through Tiger Walk before the game between Auburn and Mercer on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
TJ Finley walks through Tiger Walk before the game between Auburn and Mercer on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin team walks through Tiger Walk before the game between Auburn and Mercer on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Fans anticipate kickoff before the Auburn vs. Mercer game on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Fans anticipate kickoff before the Auburn vs. Mercer game on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Fans anticipate kickoff before the Auburn vs. Mercer game on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Austin Troxell warms up before the Auburn vs. Mercer game on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Jimmy Brumbaugh walks through warmups before the Auburn vs. Mercer game on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Auburn players warm up before the Auburn vs. Mercer game on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Auburn players warm up before the Auburn vs. Mercer game on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Trovon Reed walks through warmups before the Auburn vs. Mercer game on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Aubie leads the way for Tiger Walk. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Head coach Bryan Harsin greets fans at Tiger Walk. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Auburn flagline joins the band on the field for a pregame medley. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Aubie climbs the podium on the sideline during pregame. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Independence, a Southeastern Raptor Center bald eagle, lands on the midfield logo to complete the pregame flight. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Auburn cheerleading "Mic-Man" Dalton Odom leads the crowd in the pregame chants. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Auburn cheerleaders get the crowd involved with some pregame cheers. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
An Auburn University Marching Band drum major leads the band onto the field for the pregame show. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Auburn flagline performs with the band during the pregame show. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Auburn University Marching Band performs its pregame show. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Auburn University Marching Band performs its pregame show. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) carries in the first half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Ja'Varrius Johnson (6) runs after a catch in the first half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Malcolm Johnson Jr. (16) carries after a catch in the first half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Shedrick Jackson (11) carries after a catch in the first half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's D.J. James (4) celebrates after making a tackle during a kickoff return in the first half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Marcus Harris (50) celebrates after a tackle in the first half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) carries in the first half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) celebrates after a long carry in the first half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Colby Wooden (25) tackles Mercer's Al Wooten II (5) in the first half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Tank Bigsby (4) carries in the first half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn quarterback TJ Finley (1) scrambles in the first half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Donovan Kaufman (1) readies for the next play during the first half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's D.J. James (4) knocks Mercer's Devron Harper (1) out of bounds in the first half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Nehemiah Pritchett (18) defends a pass intended for Mercer's Ty James (13) in the first half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Colby Wooden (25) tackles Mercer's Al Wooten II (5) in the first half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Shedrick Jackson (11) catches a pass in the first half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) carries in the first half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Eku Leota (55) tackles Mercer's Fred Payton (4) in the first half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Eku Leota (55) celebrates after a tackle in the first half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Ja'Varrius Johnson (6) carries in the first half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Tank Bigsby (4) carries for a big gain in the first half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Tank Bigsby (4) carries in the first half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Tank Bigsby (4) carries in the first half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Derick Hall (4) tackles Mercer's Fred Payton (4) in the second half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Aubie "rides" a dinosaur around the sideline during the second half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Rain falls through the stands during a lightning delay in the second half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Rain falls tin Jordan-Hare Stadium during a lightning delay in the second half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Jaylin Simpson (36) celebrates with fans after the game. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin thanks the remaining fans after the game. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin fist-bumps Aubie after the game. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!