Jarquez Hunter makes statement with three-touchdown performance

Breaking loose off the right side, Jarquez Hunter scored Auburn’s first touchdown of the season, setting the tone for Auburn’s win over Mercer, and making a statement of his own:

Hunter finished the 42-16 win with three touchdowns — matching his entire season total for touchdowns as a freshman last season.

Auburn’s RB2, often working in the shadow of star Tank Bigbsy, roared when he crossed the goal line for his first score as the fans erupted around him.

Hunter, though, said he was just glad to see the field following a procedure on his knee in the offseason.

“It feels good just getting back to playing, because you know, I had surgery in the spring,” Hunter said postgame after Auburn’s opening win. “I was so happy getting back to playing in a real game. It made me feel better just to get back on the field in real life.”

With three touchdowns to his name before the third quarter ended, Hunter was the first Auburn players to notch three touchdowns in a game since Boobee Whitlow did the same in 2019 against Mississippi State. He finished with only 34 rushing yards but with scores from 19 yards, two yards and one yard.

Five of Auburn’s touchdowns came on the ground as the Tigers spread the ball around. Nine players touched the ball in the ground game to combine for 285 yards on the night.

Head coach Bryan Harsin enjoyed the success his backs had, sharing carries with each other and even the quarterback position. Transfer Robby Ashford’s abilities with his legs brought the running game a boost.

“We compete in practice. We make each other better because we want to be great,” Hunter said. “We work hard every day in practice to be great.”

Bigsby finished with 147 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Freshman Damari Alston took four carries for nine yards late in the game.

Ashford took six carries for 68 yards on the ground.

“We did run the ball well, effectively. Jarquez had a big night. Tank, that was a great start after the lightning delay,” Harsin said. “Damari Alston, he’s getting in there and he’s a guy that’s going to keep getting in there. Robby came in and did some things as well, so if we can run the ball like that and be effective and spread it out a little bit, then hit some shots and some of those things we did tonight, that seemed pretty effective.”

After Hunter helped Auburn build its big lead, he stepped aside after the lightning delay as Alston stepped in, also hauling in a 13-yard reception.

That early success allowed playing time for newcomer Damari Alston to get his share of carries, finishing with a 13-yard reception and four carries.

Hunter and Bigsby were held to conservative reps during fall camp, but Harsin says they will be back to taking the majority of the reps as the season begins and game prep progresses each week.

“Now it’s a different game plan going into San Jose State. They’re going to have to get the reps,” Harsin said. “Day one of training camp, I told our guys, ‘This is the best you’re going to feel all season.’ It really comes down to, now, how they recover and take care of their bodies.”