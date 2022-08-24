Ja'Varrius Johnson explains dip into transfer portal, return to Auburn

Ja’Varrius Johnson’s decision to enter the transfer portal on Feb. 2 seemed a considerable blow to an Auburn position group that was already going to lack experience heading into 2022.

The receiver logged the fourth-most snaps of anyone in the receiver room last fall. Of those four, Kobe Hudson had already transferred to UCF nearly a month prior and Demetris Robertson was NFL Draft-bound, leaving Shedrick Jackson and Johnson as Auburn’s only receivers with more than 150 snaps from 2021.

“I had a hard time going on,” Johnson said Wednesday of his decision to enter the portal. “It was just a decision that I made with my family, and I took some time off and thought about it.”

But after thinking about it, Johnson made up his mind, and as spring practices rolled around in March, he’d withdrawn from the portal and returned to the Tigers because “This is where I wanted to be,” he said.

“I've been here, going onto my fourth year now, and you know, the connection I had with each player on the team, so that was like the biggest thing too, for me, was just not like leaving my boys because I've been here for a while and made connections with them," Johnson said.

Johnson also echoed a similar sentiment for head coach Bryan Harsin, saying “I’m here for Harsin and stand by Harsin. I like him. I think he’s a really great coach. Ultimately him and the guys on the team helped me make my decision to stay.”

With Johnson again in the fold, the Tigers now have three of their most productive pass-catchers from 2021 on the roster in him, Jackson and tight end John Samuel Shenker. As he heads into 2022, Johnson said he’s focused on improving more technical aspects of his game.

“I’ve been working a lot on becoming a better route-runner, you know, learning the defenses, learning all the coverages,” Johnson said. “That’s been my main thing, just learning all the coverages so that when we’re playing, I’ll be able to know the coverages and know the spots and weaknesses I can attack. That’s where I think I can find my game at.”

Johnson also led the Tigers in yards per catch last season, averaging 14.42 yards per grab, which had offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau “excited” heading into spring practices.

“He did have a lot of explosive pass touchdowns last year,” Kiesau said. “I think he only had like 12, 14 catches overall, but those few catches that he did have, he showed his explosiveness to be able to get down the field, and we need that.”

While Johnson highlighted Auburn’s big time plays, he said he’s not too concerned about his position group’s ability to provide explosive plays in the upcoming season.

“Each one of us, we have it in us to be able to go out there and make some plays,” Johnson said. “It's just more so who wants it more, and who's going to fight to try to make them plays.”