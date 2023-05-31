Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Auburn men's basketball has gotten two of its biggest pieces of roster news in the past three days and it didn't even have to look outside of last season's roster to find them.

First, it was Johni Broome, who announced Monday he'd be withdrawing from the NBA Draft and returning to the program for the 2023-24 season. Jaylin Williams followed him Wednesday, doing the same and coming back for what will be his fifth and final year on the Plains.

Like Broome, Williams was one of Auburn's most prolific scorers last season. His 11.2 points per contest were the third-most of any Tigers, and his 46.6% shooting mark was the second-best of any Tiger to attempt at least 100 shots. He also shot 34.5% from deep, which was the best mark of any Tiger to attempt at least 100 3s.

In four seasons on the Plains, the Georgia native Williams has averaged a career 8.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. He’s fluctuated between starter and reserve roles for Bruce Pearl and the Tigers, with last season seeing him take on the role of the former.

Williams took a reserve role behind Jabari Smith as a junior, but he was an every-game starter as a sophomore, making starts in all 27 games in which he appeared. He also averaged 10-plus points a night, at 10.6.

On May 15, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said he expected both Williams and Dylan Cardwell, who had also been listed as an NBA Draft early entrant, to return to the program.