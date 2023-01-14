Jaylin Williams leads way in No. 21 Auburn’s win against Mississippi State

It didn’t take long for Jaylin Williams to get started.

Less than two minutes into Saturday night’s game between No. 21 Auburn and Mississippi State, Williams pulled from deep on the Tigers’ first possession and hit a 3 to give Auburn its first lead of the night.

Williams started the night 4-of-4 — including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc — and finished with a season-high 21 points, highlighting the Tigers’ successes in a 69-63 win over Mississippi State at Neville Arena.

“I thought Jaylin Williams — one of the best games I’ve ever seen him play,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “... If you want to give anybody credit for us winning this game, give it to Jaylin Williams.”

In a lot of ways, it was not Auburn’s (14-3, 4-1 SEC) night. While post play has been a strength for a lot of the year, it was out-matched — rather out-sized — by a Mississippi State (12-5, 1-4 SEC) team that rosters three 6-foot-10-plus centers, including its leading scorer Tolu Smith.

The Tigers got out-rebounded. They got out-shot in the paint by a significant margin. They gave up the ball often. And in a game that got rather ugly late, they let the Bulldogs turn to their bread and butter of getting to the foul line often.

Through it all, though, Williams shone. His 21 points were just three short of his career-best, which was a 24-point outing against Ole Miss two years ago. He finished 8-of-15 from the field, marking a career-high in field goal attempts and his second-most field goals made in a single game. He also added seven rebounds before fouling out in the final three minutes.

“My teammates trust in me,” Williams said. “They always tell me to shoot the ball. Sometimes I take off on some shots, and drive or like, pass it. But they trusted in me. They kept telling me to shoot the ball. I just continued to shoot, and then it was falling.”

Williams’ seven 3-point attempts were the third-most of his career, and they led the way for an uncharacteristically great night of 3-point shooting from the Tigers.

As a team, Auburn has shot less than 30% from deep this year. They were also going up against a team that ranked in the top 50 of Division I schools for 3-point defense. But contrary to the matchup, the Tigers were a season-best 11-of-25 in that mark. It set a season-high in 3s made, and it was the team’s fourth-best performance this year in that mark percentage-wise.

Five different Tigers — Williams, Wendell Green Jr., Allen Flanigan, KD Johnson, and Zep Jasper — all made at least one three.

Green and Flanigan joined Williams as the only Tigers with multiple triples, and they were second and third, respectively, in scoring for Auburn, finishing with 17 and 10 points, respectively.

Green added 11 of his 17 in the final four minutes and Flanigan logged a fourth-consecutive double-digit scoring effort.

“Wendell gets bounced around a lot and it really wasn’t until the very end he got to the free throw line,” Pearl said. “We had a crazy lineup out there late. We had Lior at the 3, and Al at the 4, and Johni at the 5, because Jaylin had fouled out, and (we) did not take care of the ball as well as we should have.

“But with Al at the 4, I called timeout because I wanted to get Al and Wendell at the top of the floor somehow. And Al did a great job of just kind of driving the gap. Gave Wendell a circle-back and Wendell hits a big 3 to send it from (a) 6 to 9(-point lead) or something like that.

“It was a big shot. It was what we wanted. And then come down to the other end and Wendell makes a great defensive play and all of a sudden, now the game is ours. Making plays on both ends of the floor is what you’ve got to do to win.”

As much as Mississippi State dominated Auburn, struggled mightily from 3, going 0-of-18.

The size advantage showed up, as the Bulldogs out-rebounded Auburn 38-32. They scored 40 of their 63 points in the paint, including all 22 of their first-half points.

While the Bulldogs are known for getting to the line, Saturday’s contest saw a bizarre result, as neither team secured a free throw attempt until the second half. Thirty-one fouls were called, and Mississippi State made up for lost ground in the second half, going 21-of-28 at the line. Auburn attempted 13 free throws, and shot 76.9% at the line.

“We feel better about how we're playing,” Green said. “Sixty-nine points doesn't seem like a lot, but it's a lot against Mississippi State. So we feel confident with our offense. J-Will stepped up tonight, had 21. But we just feel good. We getting in that groove, and we just want to keep trying to find a way to win no matter what.”