AU MEN'S BASKETBALL

Jaylin Williams returns to practice after chipping tooth in first round game

Jaylin Williams puts up a shot during warmups before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.

After suffering an injury in Auburn’s NCAA Tournament opener, Jaylin Williams has returned to the practice.

He passed concussion protocol and will be checked out again Saturday night and again Sunday morning before Auburn’s second-round game against Miami, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said Saturday afternoon.

"We'll see if there's any residual effect later on tonight, then we'll check him again tonight and tomorrow morning," Pearl said. 

Williams exited Auburn’s first round win over Jacksonville State with 14:28 left in the second half and did not return.

The junior forward collided with teammate Walker Kessler and chipped his tooth.

Pearl said Williams had dental work done Friday afternoon.

Pearl said Williams moved around fine on Saturday. “He wasn’t bothered by it today in practice.”

Kessler suffered a cut on his elbow where he hit Williams’ tooth and had to leave the game, but returned later with his elbow wrapped and bandaged.

Second-seeded Auburn takes on 10th-seeded Miami at 6:45 p.m. CT on Sunday night in the tournament’s round of 32. The game will be televised on TruTV.

Before leaving the game, Williams had eight points and one rebound in seven minutes of action. This season, Williams is averaging 5.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in 13.8 minutes per game.

