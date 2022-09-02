Jayson Jones provides size in middle, highlights added depth on defensive line

Jayson Jones moved about 2,400 miles closer to home when he transferred to Auburn from Oregon in December.

Transitioning from Oregon and the Pac-12 to Auburn and the SEC has been meaningful, the Calera native said Wednesday, speaking to reporters for the first time this offseason. It’s been somewhat seamless, too, as he gets to work with a familiar face in defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh, who served as an analyst at Oregon last season.

“When (Brumbaugh) wanted me to demonstrate (drills) I could demonstrate because I did them last year,” Jones said. “When it came to the footwork and hands and all of that stuff you need as a defensive lineman, he had me demonstrate that and show the guys.”

Jones has been well-discussed this offseason. Head coach Bryan Harsin has praised the lineman’s coachability. Brumbaugh said, from a year ago to now, Jones looks really different. Defensive lineman Colby Wooden noted his presence as huge and offensive guard Brandon Council saw an effective camp from the newcomer.

It’s also hard to deny the obvious — Jones is big. Like, really big.

At 6-foot-6, 328 pounds, Jones the biggest defensive lineman on this year’s Auburn roster, and he’s the third-heaviest defensive lineman the Tigers have rostered in the past decade, second only to Jay Fair and current offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright.

Jones is also tied for the tallest defensive lineman the program has rostered in that span, alongside Nick Coe (2017-19) and Raasheed Kennion (2014-15), the former of which was about 60 pounds lighter than Jones and the latter about 90 pounds thinner.

“As you can see, I’m a big person. So I take up a lot of people,” Jones said Wednesday, his 6-6 frame dwarfing a lectern at the Auburn Athletics Complex. “I take up a lot of blocks, but I don’t really think much about it. I just do my job as it is and just keep pushing each and every day.”

The injection of size in the middle should be to the defensive line’s benefit, but Jones, who will start at nose tackle this weekend, also highlights a goal that Harsin lined out last week in wanting to bring in instant-impact players on the defensive line.

“We need them,” Harsin said. “And D-line, that was one of the areas that we really wanted to improve and bring in some guys in here and guys that could play for us.”

In terms of production, Auburn’s defense was fairly middle of the pack in the SEC when it came to numbers generated in the trenches. Auburn’s average yards allowed per carry was tied for the third-smallest in the SEC, and the defense logged the sixth-most sacks (35) and fifth-most tackles for loss (96) in the league. The Auburn front line generated about two-thirds of that production, with 56.5 tackles for loss and 30 sacks.

Harsin’s goal of bringing in instant-impact defensive linemen appears to have been achieved ahead of the season-opener. Four of the 10 linemen and edge rushers who appear on Auburn’s depth chart are all newcomers.

Jeffrey M’ba, the No. 1 junior-college prospect in the country, Western Kentucky’s Marcus Bragg and Memphis’ Morris Joseph Jr. were all brought in, and are expected to get time against Mercer.

The FBS trio of Joseph, Bragg and Jones combined for more than 1,000 snaps last season, with the first two logging 587 and 415 snaps, respectively. And in his two seasons at Independence Community College, M’ba produced 50 total tackles to go with three sacks and 15 tackles for loss.

“From what I’ve seen so far, they know what they’re doing,” Harsin said. “Do I expect them to be perfect? No, but I do expect them to go hard and be physical out there when they play, and I think that group has shown that to me so far.”

The formidable group of newcomers also pairs with four of last year’s starters on the line in Wooden, Marcus Harris, Eku Leota and Derick Hall. That foursome combined for 23 of Auburn’s 35 sacks in 2021 and 37 of its 96 tackles for loss, and as Leota sees it, they’ll be even harder to stop this year.

“You know, they can’t double team everybody,” Leota said last week. “So, they’re gonna double team me, and there’s gonna be one on ones with Derick, Colby or Marcus. So I feel like we know that too.”