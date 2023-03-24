Jeremy Garrett’s two seasons of coaching defensive line in the NFL came with a lot of lessons, but he pointed to one in particular Thursday.

“The NFL’s a long season,” Garrett said, “and you’ve got to have depth.”

The next step down, in Garrett’s eyes, is the Southeastern Conference.

“Just the guys they’re going to play in and out, every week, people will get banged up,” he said. “You never know when you’re going to need a guy, so you need to develop as many guys as you possibly can and rotate them early and often.”

Depth will be the goal for Auburn and its 14 rostered defensive linemen under their first-year position coach. Garrett said he hopes to have between eight and nine players rotating through Auburn’s three linemen positions — nose tackle, defensive tackle and defensive end — from the onset.

That’s a significant change from last season.

Auburn was one of two Southeastern Conference teams with only four linemen who logged more than 100 snaps on the defensive interior. Only four other SEC schools — Kentucky, Arkansas, LSU and Ole Miss — had fewer interior linemen fit that criteria. It’s clear that’s far from Garrett’s philosophy.

“My belief is to rotate them early and often, and have those guys playing,” Garrett said. “Maybe at the end of the year we have a guy picking up more reps because I rolled them early, and now he’s like another starter coming off the bench instead of a guy who had limited reps, and then coming in at the end of the year when I need him, and he can’t function.

“So, I believe in getting those guys ready to go, as many as we can, as fresh as we can, and just keep attacking those offensive linemen the whole game.”

To have that kind of depth also means having linemen with some level of versatility, and Garrett is already “cross-training” his position group.

While Jeffrey M’ba has worked solely at defensive end, Garrett went down the list and explains that many who are expected to be key contributors this fall are working at multiple spots. Marcus Harris is working at end and tackle, as is Maryland transfer Mosiah Nasili-Kite. Power Five transfers Justin Rogers and Lawrence Johnson have worked at both defensive and nose tackle, too.

“We’re really just trying to cross-train a bunch of guys so we can have different rotations, depending on who we’re playing and what skill set is needed,” Garrett said. “If we need to go heavy, three big guys in 12 Personnel run game, we could do it. If it’s a spread team, then we’ve got quicker guys that we can roll in there and do as well. So that’s why we cross-train those guys, to create that depth also, but to be able to personnel it as well.”